T-Mobile might try to disrupt yet another industry with its next Un-carrier move
Either way, Jones is unsubtly but humorously teasing an Un-carrier move somehow connected to the frustrating and unexpected fees that often show up on our monthly bills. But because T-Mobile has long removed the hidden fees from its cell phone plans, we're pretty sure this October 27 announcement will be about something else entirely.
It’s time to do something about this…— Mike Sievert (@MikeSievert) October 22, 2020
#Uncarrierpic.twitter.com/tgrhgA5xnc
While we obviously can't be 100 percent certain just yet based on the terribly vague information disclosed by Magenta, CEO Mike Sievert could be cryptically suggesting "it's time" to expand TVision nationwide. T-Mobile's home TV service is currently available exclusively in Chicago, Dallas-Fort Worth, Los Angeles, New York City, Philadelphia, San Francisco, and Washington D.C. metro areas, as well as Longmont, Colorado for a starting price of $90 a month.
That includes access to more than 150 channels, 35,000+ On Demand titles, 400 hours of DVR in HD, as well as 4K support and 4K installation at no extra cost and no regional sports, activation, or early termination fees early adopters need to worry about.
As you can imagine, the "Un-carrier's" goal is to challenge the nation's cable giants, and although that may sound like a daunting task at the moment, it wasn't exactly easy for the Deutsche Telekom-owned company to get into its current position in the US wireless landscape either. How about it, Magenta fans, are you ready to "get the TV you deserve" and "leave satellite for good"?
If you're at least intrigued by the prospect of a relatively affordable nationwide pay TV service offered by your favorite mobile carrier, be sure to check out Tuesday's event webcast right here.