T-Mobile aims to make (literal) waves with hot new Tuesdays perk
Even though it hasn't been able to run a very tight ship in terms of security and data privacy over the last couple of years, T-Mobile's path from wireless industry underdog to 5G leader and top subscriber snatcher from the competition continues to look like plain sailing.
The "Un-carrier's" unrivaled product deals and frequent rewards for new and existing customers are undoubtedly one of the key reasons why the company's quarterly figures keep getting higher and higher even as plan rates and fees are also continuously hiked, and the latest T-Mobile Tuesdays perk looks to further add to the program's already massive appeal.
This is something that a lot fewer people will likely appreciate than, say, a gratis MLB or MLS season pass or the occasional free patriotic hat, but if you're a frequent cruise-goer, you may well relish the opportunity to easily book your next trip to The Bahamas straight from the T-Mobile Tuesdays app.
All you need to do is enter its already promotion-filled "Travel" section, hit the cruise tile, and then the "Book Online" option to access an "exclusive" reservation platform powered by Cruisebound. With this, you'll be able to compare prices, itineraries, ships, and cabin types from "all major cruise lines", which sounds incredibly handy for hardcore fans of this type of transportation and holiday.
Perhaps most importantly, T-Mobile subscribers can qualify for "up to" $1,000 in on-board cruise credits to use on excursions, food, drinks, and "more" with the simple use of this new booking platform... and what sounds like massive initial spendings.
Specifically, you will have to cough up "at least" $30,000 (!!!) on an "eligible" cruise sailing to get that maximum $1,000 onboard credit, which is obviously a pretty unrealistic thing to ask of a "regular" T-Mobile user. But you can probably spend (far) less than that and get... something free on your next cruise, so you should still check out this new perk when planning said journey on the sea.
