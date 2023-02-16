T-Mobile and Metro customers are getting another freebie this month
T-Mobile customers are getting freebies all the time. Although not many will be interested in some of the perks the carrier offers, this is a good way to convert customers into loyal fans. It won’t work on everyone, but the freebies are there for anyone mildly interested in what they provide.
The most recent freebie that T-Mobile will be offering is no surprise for long-time customers. Starting February 21, T-Mobile customers will be able to experience MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app for free.
“T-Mobile customers already get unbeatable value with entertainment benefits like Apple TV+ on Us and now we’re giving them yet another with one year of MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app on Us. With the Un-carrier, you don’t just get access to the nation’s leading 5G network, you also get some serious value with so much included on top of your wireless plan,” said Mike Katz, President of Marketing, Innovation and Experience at T-Mobile.
Thanks to the new freebie, T-Mobile customers who love soccer will save $100 per year. Metro by T-Mobile customers will benefit from the deal too via the T-Mobile Tuesdays app. Just make sure that you sign with your phone number if you didn’t already after downloading the app.
The MLS Season Pass subscription offers access to all MLS matches, as well as hundreds of hours of on-demand content. The announcement comes just in time for MLS is Back opening weekend on February 25.
Keep in mind that this is a limited-time offer, so you’ll have to sign up through the T-Mobile Tuesday app until March 14 at the latest. One other important thing worth mentioning is that the 2023 MLS Season Pass will expire on January 31, 2024. You’ll also need an Apple ID and qualifying plan to benefit from the deal.
