T-Mobile and Metro customers are getting another freebie this month

T-Mobile customers already get unbeatable value with entertainment benefits like Apple TV+ on Us and now we’re giving them yet another with one year of MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app on Us. With the Un-carrier, you don’t just get access to the nation’s leading 5G network, you also get some serious value with so much included on top of your wireless plan









Keep in mind that this is a limited-time offer, so you’ll have to sign up through the T-Mobile Tuesday app until March 14 at the latest. One other important thing worth mentioning is that the 2023 MLS Season Pass will expire on January 31, 2024. You’ll also need an Apple ID and qualifying plan to benefit from the deal. The MLS Season Pass subscription offers access to all MLS matches, as well as hundreds of hours of on-demand content. The announcement comes just in time for MLS is Back opening weekend on February 25.Keep in mind that this is a limited-time offer, so you’ll have to sign up through the T-Mobile Tuesday app until March 14 at the latest. One other important thing worth mentioning is that the 2023 MLS Season Pass will expire on January 31, 2024. You’ll also need an Apple ID and qualifying plan to benefit from the deal.