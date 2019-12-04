Win some sweet prizes from T-Mobile as the 12 Days of Magenta begins December 5th
This holiday season will be the last for T-Mobile with CEO John Legere at the helm. The carrier's current president, Mike Sievert, will take over the CEO position at the fastest growing of the four major U.S. wireless providers starting on May 1st, 2020. Hopefully, we will know by then whether or not the merger with Sprint will close.
To give you a hand, the executives in the video include:
@SievertMike (Mike Sievert-president)
@KatzMike (Mike Katz-EVP)
@JonFreier (Jon Freier-EVP)
@StaneffMatt (Matt Staneff-CMO)
@braxtoncarter (Braxton Carter-CFO)
@jvkap (Janice V. Kapner-EVP)
Each day there will be new prizes and new winners. Good luck!
Its here! Its finally here! #JollyJohn is back and 12 Days of Magenta starts TOMORROW. Make sure you follow ALL our execs in the video and stay tuned on how to enter the giveaway. There will be new prizes and new winners every day! pic.twitter.com/useGT0J4nL— John Legere (@JohnLegere) December 4, 2019
