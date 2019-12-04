Click here for the best deals, brought to you by HP and PhoneArena
T-Mobile Wireless service 5G

Win some sweet prizes from T-Mobile as the 12 Days of Magenta begins December 5th

Alan Friedman by Alan Friedman   /  Dec 04, 2019, 7:00 PM
Win some sweet prizes from T-Mobile as the 12 Days of Magenta begins December 5th
This holiday season will be the last for T-Mobile with CEO John Legere at the helm. The carrier's current president, Mike Sievert, will take over the CEO position at the fastest growing of the four major U.S. wireless providers starting on May 1st, 2020. Hopefully, we will know by then whether or not the merger with Sprint will close.

This is a big week for T-Mobile customers because on Friday, December 6th, they will be able to access the carrier's nationwide 5G network. To do so requires subscribers to use a phone equipped with the Snapdragon X55 5G modem chip and T-Mobile will offer two such devices starting on Friday. The Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G and the OnePlus 7T Pro 5G McLaren Edition are both equipped with the Snapdragon modem that supports both ultra-high mmWave 5G and sub-6GHz signals (such as the 600MHz spectrum) used by T-Mobile.

But before the 5G revolution goes nationwide in the U.S. on Friday, T-Mobile's 12 Days of Magenta kicks off tomorrow, December 5th. To enter, you need to view the video embedded in the tweet at the bottom of this article. It shows several T-Mobile executives exchanging gifts. Follow the executives on Twitter and use the given clues to determine which executive gave which gift. You will need to use the hashtag #JollyJohn when submitting an entry. "If you guess right, you might just get something special in your stocking from me this year," Legere states on the video.

To give you a hand, the executives in the video include:

@SievertMike (Mike Sievert-president)
@KatzMike (Mike Katz-EVP)
@JonFreier (Jon Freier-EVP)
@StaneffMatt (Matt Staneff-CMO)
@braxtoncarter (Braxton Carter-CFO)
@jvkap (Janice V. Kapner-EVP)

Each day there will be new prizes and new winners. Good luck!

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

0 Comments

Be the first one to post a comment

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Featured stories

Samsung-Galaxy-Note-10-Lite-A81-design-renders-leak
Early Galaxy Note 10 Lite renders corroborate square camera, S Pen support
Best-wireless-wi-fi-speakers-to-buy-right-now
Best home wireless speakers to buy right now
motorola-one-hyper-specs-features-price-us-release
Motorola One Hyper is official with pop-up selfie camera, Hyper Charging, and surprisingly low price
Qualcomm-Snapdragon-865-announced
Snapdragon 865 chipset, expected to power the Galaxy 11, is official with super fast 5G speeds
Samsung-Galaxy-S10-Lite-A91-renders-leak
Here's what the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite might look like
Apple-Music-Awards-live-stream-Billie-Eilish
Here's how to watch Apple's first Music Awards winner show live
samsung-motorola-razr-foldable-rival-price-release-rumor
Samsung's imminent Motorola Razr rival might be a lot cheaper than you expect
Samsungs-2020-Galaxy-phone-design-may-be-all-about-Premium-Hole-displays
Samsung's 2020 Galaxy phone design may be all about Premium Hole displays

Popular stories

Over-100-million-Americans-had-their-personal-data-exposed-in-major-text-data-breach
Over 100 million Americans had their personal data exposed in major text data breach
State-attorneys-general-call-T-Mobile-Sprint-merger-illegsl
Court filing by 13 state attorneys general calls T-Mobile-Sprint merger "illegal"
One-million-mobile-device-users-are-installing-Disney-Plus-every-day
After two weeks it is clear: Disney+ is a real threat to Netflix
iPhone-11-iPhone-11-Pro-iPhone-11-Pro-Max-Black-Friday-deals-discounts-offers
The best Black Friday iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max deals
Apple-iPhone-12-Pro-Samsung-display
Apple's mysterious 5.4" iPhone 12 Pro will have a top-shelf Samsung display
samsung-motorola-razr-foldable-rival-price-release-rumor
Samsung's imminent Motorola Razr rival might be a lot cheaper than you expect
Galaxy-S11s-refined-Premium-Hole-Infinity-design-leaks
Galaxy S11's refined Premium Hole Infinity design leaks
T-Mobile-magenta-trademark-lawsuit-lemonade
What's magenta named on the Pantone color chart? You'll know when T-Mobile sues you

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.