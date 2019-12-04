Win some sweet prizes from T-Mobile as the 12 Days of Magenta begins December 5th

This holiday season will be the last for T-Mobile with CEO John Legere at the helm . The carrier's current president, Mike Sievert, will take over the CEO position at the fastest growing of the four major U.S. wireless providers starting on May 1st, 2020. Hopefully, we will know by then whether or not the merger with Sprint will close.





This is a big week for T-Mobile customers because on Friday, December 6th, they will be able to access the carrier's nationwide 5G network. To do so requires subscribers to use a phone equipped with the Snapdragon X55 5G modem chip and T-Mobile will offer two such devices starting on Friday. The Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G and the OnePlus 7T Pro 5G McLaren Edition are both equipped with the Snapdragon modem that supports both ultra-high mmWave 5G and sub-6GHz signals (such as the 600MHz spectrum) used by T-Mobile.





But before the 5G revolution goes nationwide in the U.S. on Friday, T-Mobile's 12 Days of Magenta kicks off tomorrow, December 5th. To enter, you need to view the video embedded in the tweet at the bottom of this article. It shows several T-Mobile executives exchanging gifts. Follow the executives on Twitter and use the given clues to determine which executive gave which gift. You will need to use the hashtag #JollyJohn when submitting an entry. "If you guess right, you might just get something special in your stocking from me this year," Legere states on the video.





To give you a hand, the executives in the video include:









Each day there will be new prizes and new winners. Good luck!