GO Ad-Free for $1.99/m I 7-Day Trial
Samsung sale live
The Samsung Store kicks off its annual Discover Spring Sale, slash the price on an S25 Ultra by up to 75% now.
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

T-Mobile is going to nuke an old device and there's only one way to salvage the situation

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
T-Mobile Wireless service
T-Mobile SyncUP Drive
T-Mobile doesn't only provide telecommunication services. The company also has other offerings, including SyncUP DRIVE, a device that tracks your car's performance and location and provides a Wi-Fi hotspot. If you own an older model and have still not installed T Life despite the nagging, it will stop working soon.

T-Mobilehas started  notifying SyncUP DRIVE owners that it's sunsetting the legacy app and its data will not be accessible after March 15. Predictably, the SyncUP DRIVE app's features will be absorbed by T Life, the app that was the death of the OG T-Mobile app as well. That's no surprise, considering it's being billed as a super app by T-Mobile.



T-Mobile has been aggressively promoting the T Life app, disregarding the fact that many customers may not be ready for it. The discontinuation of the SyncUP DRIVE app looks like another attempt by the company to get more people to install T Life.

The company is not playing around. It has also hinted that older models will stop working soon and to get a recent variant for free, you will have to install T Life. The company notes that most SyncUP DRIVE features will only work if you have a new device. The company is thoughtful enough to not take away roadside assistance and says that you can still solicit help by calling (888) 291-1006 if you don't have T Life.

If how crappy the t-life app works is any indication, I am betting they set up the alert to send the message about a free upgrade to people who ONLY have the old device (SD7000T)active. But if you have at least one of the newer devices (SD7000T1) then you get the message that just tells you to download the new app and that's all.
DIYuntilDawn, Reddit user, March 2025

The promise of a new device might not be enough to coerce everyone into downloading T Life. Some users preferred the older device, as newer ones lack some features such as SIM slot which they don't want to go without. Others have decided to stay away because of disparaging reviews left by owners of the newer models.

Same here, I have a first gen Syncup Drive and it works great. I love that it has a SIM slot unlike the newer units, I move the SIM between my computer and the Syncup as needed, it looks like I'm going to lose that convenience of having data when I'm away from the car.The first gen has been reliable and trouble free, I've had it like 6 or 7 years now, there are too many bad reviews of the newer units for me to actually want to upgrade.
Froggypwns, Reddit user, March 2025


And then, there's the all too familiar problem of T Life not working the way it should, with one frustrated owner saying the T Life app doesn't detect all of their devices, doesn't have all the features of the dedicated SyncUP DRIVE app, and crashes often.

Recommended Stories
TLDR: the t-life app sucks and is broken.
I got a very similar email, except mine does NOT mention a free device upgrade offer.
I have two sync up drive devices, after downloading the t-life app, only one of the two devices is listed.
DIYuntilDawn, Reddit user, March 2025

One user has also expressed frustration at having to go to a store to pick up the replacement device, as there isn't one near where they live.

Such a pain to have to go to the store, I don't really have one close to me.
JimmyReagan, Reddit user, March 2025
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/270-200/Anam.jpg
Anam Hamid Senior News and Deals Writer
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile customers are walking out because of stupid policy but employees are getting castigated
T-Mobile customers are walking out because of stupid policy but employees are getting castigated
Lightning is about to strike loyal T-Mobile customers again
Lightning is about to strike loyal T-Mobile customers again
Don't be surprised if you receive $25,000 from T-Mobile in April
Don't be surprised if you receive $25,000 from T-Mobile in April
Verizon makes a huge announcement to put minds at ease
Verizon makes a huge announcement to put minds at ease
Update to Google Messages app leaves it with a larger pill to swallow
Update to Google Messages app leaves it with a larger pill to swallow
T-Mobile, AT&T, and Verizon just made it harder to steal from you – here's how
T-Mobile, AT&T, and Verizon just made it harder to steal from you – here's how

Latest News

iPhone 16e has MagSafe - if you believe hard enough
iPhone 16e has MagSafe - if you believe hard enough
Apple's surprising new iPad Air packs M3 power in 11 and 13-inch sizes at unchanged prices
Apple's surprising new iPad Air packs M3 power in 11 and 13-inch sizes at unchanged prices
Pixel 10’s rumored new assistant might have Apple wishing Siri was ready sooner
Pixel 10’s rumored new assistant might have Apple wishing Siri was ready sooner
Samsung is offering an irresistible Galaxy S25 discount with no strings attached at last
Samsung is offering an irresistible Galaxy S25 discount with no strings attached at last
Galaxy S26 Ultra could get this beastly new 5G modem - Apple, you paying attention?
Galaxy S26 Ultra could get this beastly new 5G modem - Apple, you paying attention?
This foldable phone goes global and it makes the Galaxy Z Flip 6 look like a luxury tax
This foldable phone goes global and it makes the Galaxy Z Flip 6 look like a luxury tax
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless