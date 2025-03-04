T-Mobile is going to nuke an old device and there's only one way to salvage the situation

T-Mobile

T-Mobile has been aggressively promoting the T Life app, disregarding the fact that many customers may not be ready for it. The discontinuation of the SyncUP DRIVE app looks like another attempt by the company to get more people to install T Life.



The company is not playing around. It has also hinted that older models will stop working soon and to get a recent variant for free, you will have to install T Life. The company notes that most SyncUP DRIVE features will only work if you have a new device. The company is thoughtful enough to not take away roadside assistance and says that you can still solicit help by calling (888) 291-1006 if you don't have T Life.

DIYuntilDawn, Reddit user, March 2025



The promise of a new device might not be enough to coerce everyone into downloading T Life. Some users preferred the older device, as newer ones lack some features such as SIM slot which they don't want to go without. Others have decided to stay away because of disparaging reviews left by owners of the newer models.





Froggypwns, Reddit user, March 2025





And then, there's the all too familiar problem of T Life not working the way it should, with one frustrated owner saying the T Life app doesn't detect all of their devices, doesn't have all the features of the dedicated SyncUP DRIVE app, and crashes often.



DIYuntilDawn, Reddit user, March 2025

One user has also expressed frustration at having to go to a store to pick up the replacement device, as there isn't one near where they live. One user has also expressed frustration at having to go to a store to pick up the replacement device, as there isn't one near where they live.





JimmyReagan, Reddit user, March 2025