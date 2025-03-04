T-Mobile is going to nuke an old device and there's only one way to salvage the situation
T-Mobile doesn't only provide telecommunication services. The company also has other offerings, including SyncUP DRIVE, a device that tracks your car's performance and location and provides a Wi-Fi hotspot. If you own an older model and have still not installed T Life despite the nagging, it will stop working soon.
T-Mobilehas started notifying SyncUP DRIVE owners that it's sunsetting the legacy app and its data will not be accessible after March 15. Predictably, the SyncUP DRIVE app's features will be absorbed by T Life, the app that was the death of the OG T-Mobile app as well. That's no surprise, considering it's being billed as a super app by T-Mobile.
The T-Mobile SyncUP DRIVE app will be retired soon and some older models will stop working. | Image Credit - DIYuntilDawn
T-Mobile has been aggressively promoting the T Life app, disregarding the fact that many customers may not be ready for it. The discontinuation of the SyncUP DRIVE app looks like another attempt by the company to get more people to install T Life.
The company is not playing around. It has also hinted that older models will stop working soon and to get a recent variant for free, you will have to install T Life. The company notes that most SyncUP DRIVE features will only work if you have a new device. The company is thoughtful enough to not take away roadside assistance and says that you can still solicit help by calling (888) 291-1006 if you don't have T Life.
If how crappy the t-life app works is any indication, I am betting they set up the alert to send the message about a free upgrade to people who ONLY have the old device (SD7000T)active. But if you have at least one of the newer devices (SD7000T1) then you get the message that just tells you to download the new app and that's all.
DIYuntilDawn, Reddit user, March 2025
The promise of a new device might not be enough to coerce everyone into downloading T Life. Some users preferred the older device, as newer ones lack some features such as SIM slot which they don't want to go without. Others have decided to stay away because of disparaging reviews left by owners of the newer models.
Same here, I have a first gen Syncup Drive and it works great. I love that it has a SIM slot unlike the newer units, I move the SIM between my computer and the Syncup as needed, it looks like I'm going to lose that convenience of having data when I'm away from the car.The first gen has been reliable and trouble free, I've had it like 6 or 7 years now, there are too many bad reviews of the newer units for me to actually want to upgrade.
Froggypwns, Reddit user, March 2025
And then, there's the all too familiar problem of T Life not working the way it should, with one frustrated owner saying the T Life app doesn't detect all of their devices, doesn't have all the features of the dedicated SyncUP DRIVE app, and crashes often.
TLDR: the t-life app sucks and is broken.
I got a very similar email, except mine does NOT mention a free device upgrade offer.I have two sync up drive devices, after downloading the t-life app, only one of the two devices is listed.
DIYuntilDawn, Reddit user, March 2025
One user has also expressed frustration at having to go to a store to pick up the replacement device, as there isn't one near where they live.
Such a pain to have to go to the store, I don't really have one close to me.
JimmyReagan, Reddit user, March 2025
