Starting today, and for a limited time, T-Mobile subscribers can score a free $5 cookie

Earlier today we told you about an upcoming T-Mobile Tuesdays reward for T-Mobile subscribers. A pair of T-Mobile gloves will soon be distributed at corporate stores only. As my colleague Anam told you this morning, you can claim the reward via the T-Life app (iOS, Android) and head to the assigned corporate store mentioned in the T-Life app. This means that you might not be picking up your gloves at the location you normally do business at.

Arguably the best customer rewards program in the industry, T-Mobile Tuesdays has a reward available starting today for hungry T-Mobile subscribers. Head to your nearby Crumbl store for a free chocolate chip cookie. As of this month, the popular cookie chain has more than 1,000 locations across the U.S. and Canada so there could be one near you. Check it out by opening Google Maps and searching for Crumbl Cookies "near me."

For those of you unfamiliar with the program, T-Mobile Tuesdays has several rewards that subscribers are entitled to receive each week such as a 20 cents a gallon discount on up to 20 gallons of Shell gasoline. Certain restaurants offer T-Mobile subscribers 10% cash back if they dine there on a Tuesday while giving them 5% back when eating at the restaurant on other days of the week. Some rewards are available for a limited time. only.

Occasionally T-Mobile Tuesdays will run a sweepstakes with spectacular prizes and you don't even have to be a T-Mobile subscriber to enter. Earlier this month we told you about the winner of one such sweepstakes who won a treasure trove of devices that frankly had me turning green with envy. This winner's haul included a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, a Galaxy Watch Ultra, and a pair of Galaxy Buds 3 Pro true wireless earbuds. T-Mobile typically includes a check to cover the taxes that the winner owes on such a bundle.

As for the free Crumbl chocolate chip cookie, the price of the treat is typically in the range of $4-$6. Checking in with a Crumbl store in Danvers, Massachusetts, we were told that the single chocolate chip semi-sweet cookie that T-Mobile subscribers get starting today for free is priced at $4.99. By early afternoon, the store said that a handful of T-Mobile subscribers had already claimed their cookies.

To score your free cookie, open the T-Life app and redeem your reward. You will receive a code that you will repeat at the store in order to get your free cookie without having to pay for it. If you try to exit the store without giving out the code, a big policeman might pull you over as you drive home.

The free cookie is available  until 5 pm ET (2pm PT) on November 5th or until supplies run out. If you show up to a Crumbl store too late and miss out, that's the way the cookie crumbles.
Alan Friedman Mobile Tech News Journalist
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.

