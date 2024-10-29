Starting today, and for a limited time, T-Mobile subscribers can score a free $5 cookie





Arguably the best customer rewards program in the industry, T-Mobile Tuesdays has a reward available starting today for hungry T-Mobile subscribers. Head to your nearby Crumbl store for a free chocolate chip cookie. As of this month, the popular cookie chain has more than 1,000 locations across the U.S. and Canada so there could be one near you. Check it out by opening Google Maps and searching for Crumbl Cookies "near me."





For those of you unfamiliar with the program, T-Mobile Tuesdays has several rewards that subscribers are entitled to receive each week such as a 20 cents a gallon discount on up to 20 gallons of Shell gasoline. Certain restaurants offer T-Mobile subscribers 10% cash back if they dine there on a Tuesday while giving them 5% back when eating at the restaurant on other days of the week. Some rewards are available for a limited time. only.













As for the free Crumbl chocolate chip cookie, the price of the treat is typically in the range of $4-$6. Checking in with a Crumbl store in Danvers, Massachusetts, we were told that the single chocolate chip semi-sweet cookie that T-Mobile subscribers get starting today for free is priced at $4.99. By early afternoon, the store said that a handful of T-Mobile subscribers had already claimed their cookies.





To score your free cookie, open the T-Life app and redeem your reward. You will receive a code that you will repeat at the store in order to get your free cookie without having to pay for it. If you try to exit the store without giving out the code, a big policeman might pull you over as you drive home.







The free cookie is available until 5 pm ET (2pm PT) on November 5th or until supplies run out. If you show up to a Crumbl store too late and miss out, that's the way the cookie crumbles.

