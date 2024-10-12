See how to save 29% on the Google Pixel 8!
You'll be green with envy when you see the phone, watch, and earbuds won by a T-Mobile subscriber

Digital signs in magenta promote T-Mobile 's reward program T-Mobile Tuesdays.
T-Mobile has what is arguably the best rewards program in the industry with T-Mobile Tuesdays. Subscribers get a 20-cent-a-gallon discount on up to 20 gallons of gas from Shell each week. Order a custom pizza from Little Caesars and you'll score a free crazy combo once every week. You can also receive a $5 movie ticket each month from Atom Tickets. Other special prizes, such as a T-Mobile flashlight, or a T-Mobile mug, usually have the carrier's trademarks all over them and feature the iconic magenta color that consumers instantly connect to T-Mobile.

Occasionally T-Mobile Tuesdays will run a sweepstakes with a great grand prize. That was the case recently and the person who won the best prize shared his good fortune with Reddit subscribers. When you see what geekstop711 won, you'll probably be green with jealousy which I must admit was the first emotion that I felt. 

The lucky winner posted that he "was contacted about a month after the drawing, and was linked some documentation to fill out for eligibility purposes and taxes. Prizes arrived shortly after plus a check to help with the taxes! Used up my luck for a while, but well worth it." The photo included with his post indicated that he had won a Galaxy Z Fold 6, a Galaxy Watch Ultra, and a pair of Galaxy Buds 3 Pro earbuds. That's quite an impressive haul.

Winner of a T-Mobile sweepstakes shows what he won: the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, the Galaxy Z Fold 6, and the Galaxy Watch Ultra.
T-Mobile subscriber wins a Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Watch Ultra, and Galaxy Buds 3 Pro. | Image credit-Reddit

One thing that T-Mobile does for its big-time sweepstakes winners is to send them an additional check to cover the estimated tax hit that they will have to pay. In all seriousness, that is a very thoughtful thing for the carrier to do since the Taxman's percentage of a huge sweepstakes prize can amount to a huge sum of money and is often overlooked by prize winners.

T-Mobile often allows people who are not T-Mobile subscribers to enter a T-Mobile Tuesdays sweepstakes. But if you are a T-Mobile customer and you're not taking advantage of T-Mobile Tuesdays, well you might be missing out on what many will tell you is the best part of being a T-Mobile customer. The first thing you need to do is install the T-Life app which can be installed on your iPhone and iPad through the App Store by clicking on this link. If you have an Android device, tap this link to install the app from the Google Play Store.

The T-Life app is where T-Mobile subscribers claim their T-Mobile Tuesdays rewards and learn about upcoming gifts and sweepstakes.
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless