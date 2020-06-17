T-Mobile Sprint

T-Mobile fires hundreds of Sprint employees in less than six minutes

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Jun 17, 2020, 1:57 AM
T-Mobile fires hundreds of Sprint employees in less than six minutes
Despite promising to maintain all the workforce after the merger, T-Mobile has already started to fire Sprint employees only a few months after the carriers united under a single banner. We're not talking about a few dozen people, but hundreds of Sprint employees who will lose their jobs in the middle of a pandemic.

TechCrunch reports that in a conference call that lasted less than six minutes, T-Mobile VP James Kirby literally told hundreds of Sprint employees that they will be laid off since “their services are no longer needed.” Unsurprisingly, Kirby did not want to answer any questions from Sprint employees and abruptly ended the call.

Throughout the day, members of T-Mobile's upper management held several calls to inform Sprint employees that they are being fired. Apparently, T-Mobile plans to eliminate Sprint's inside sales unit (BISO), which was hit hard by the layoffs.

Ironically, T-Mobile is looking to hire 200 people in new positions, so Kirby encouraged Sprint's freshly laid-off employees to apply for these new positions via T-Mobile's external career page. All employees who have been laid off on Monday will continue to work for Sprint until August 13, and they will receive different severance packages depending on how long they worked for the carrier.

T-Mobile and Sprint finalized their merger in early April, but before that, then-chief executive John Legere said in an open letter that he expects the New T-Mobile to have more than 11,000 additional employees by 2024. Sadly, it looks like the new management has another plan.

