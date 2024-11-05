T-Mobile sets a new world record for 5G uplink data speed

T-Mobile set a new world record today as its 5G standalone (SA) network helped deliver peak speeds of 2.2 Gbps setting a record for the fastest uplink speed ever recorded. The standalone network means that it has a 5G core, unlike older LTE networks which were built for 4G LTE and were upgraded to support 5G. Because they were built for 5G from the ground up, 5G standalone networks provide faster speeds, low latency, and larger capacity.





T-Mobile was able to increase throughput and capacity allowing it to hit an uplink speed not seen before. The 5G DC technology allowed T-Mobile to aggregate its 2.5 GHz mid-band airwaves with high-band mmWave spectrum which resulted in the favorable conditions for the record to be broken. To set the record, T-Mobile deployed a feature called New Radio Dual Connectivity (5G DC). Using this technology T-Mobile was able to increase throughput and capacity allowing it to hit an uplink speed not seen before. The 5G DC technology allowed T-Mobile to aggregate its 2.5 GHz mid-band airwaves with high-band mmWave spectrum which resulted in the favorable conditions for the record to be broken.









For example, in previous cases, only 20% of the mmWave radio resources were allocated for uplink. In the new test, T-Mobile was able to allocate 60% of the high-band radio resources for uplink. The test was completed on T-Mobile 's 5G SA network production network at SoFi Stadium in Southern California.











The equipment included 5G DC tech from networking firm Ericsson and a test smartphone using a Qualcomm Snapdragon X80 5G Modem-RF System. According to a press release, the test reveals a new system that providers can use to offer the best mobile experiences for their customers and businesses at crowded events.



Most of you are more familiar with the faster downlink speed that measures the speed at which data is transferred from the internet to your device. Uplink speed measures how fast data is transferred from your device to the internet. But upload speed, according to the press release, is becoming increasingly more important especially when it comes to live events and mobile gaming.









SoFi Stadium turned out to be a perfect test site for 5G DC. That's because millions of fans went to events held at the venue and want to be able to post about the event they're attending, share a livestream, and discuss the game or concert they are at in real-time. But sometimes these events have limited wireless capacity, especially when there are huge crowds vying to use the wireless capacity. The technology also helps broadcast crews uploading high-definition content in real-time to production crews for home broadcasts.





