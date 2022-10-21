T-Mobile's Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G can now be yours for just $99 (no trade-in needed)

Save over $200 on Galaxy S22 Ultra

What's better than an upper mid-range Samsung giant with a built-in S Pen reduced from a list price of $530 to as little as $400 with no strings attached? How about the same jumbo-sized Android tablet with added 5G connectivity at a ridiculously low $99?

Obviously, you will need to meet a special requirement or two to knock the $669.99 normally charged by T-Mobile for a 5G-enabled Galaxy Tab S7 FE with a 12.4-inch display down to a single Benjamin, but said conditions do not include an obligatory device trade-in or anything particularly headache-inducing.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G

64GB Storage, 4GB RAM, Black, S Pen Included, Monthly Payment Plan and New Line Required
$571 off (85%)
$99 /mo
$669 99
Buy at T-Mobile

You simply have to purchase the black-coated slate in a 64GB storage configuration on a monthly payment plan and add a new line of qualifying service to an existing T-Mo account or open a new one altogether.

Your colossal $570.99 savings will not be applied right off the bat to the aforementioned regular 5G variant price of 670 bucks, but after bill credits, you'll only spend $1.20 a month for two years with a small down payment of $69.99.

By no means the hottest (or greatest) tablet out there, this 2021-released bad boy certainly delivers impressive value for $99, with not just a whole lot of screen real estate in tow and a handy S Pen included at no extra cost, but a massive 10,090mAh battery capable of charging at outstanding (by Samsung standards) 45W speeds as well.

Made pretty much entirely from premium-looking and robust aluminum, the Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G is not exactly a screamer, relying on a decidedly middling Snapdragon 750 processor for its raw performance and also packing an unimpressive (even by current mid-range standards) 4GB RAM count.

Still, this is an unquestionably decent Android-based alternative to Apple's latest "regular" 10.9-inch iPad and even the hot new 11 and 12.9-inch iPad Pros, and for an undoubtedly limited time only, you can get it at a crazy low price from America's leading "Un-carrier" without jumping through too many hoops.
