T-Mobile's Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G can now be yours for just $99 (no trade-in needed)





Obviously, you will need to meet a special requirement or two to knock the $669.99 normally charged by T-Mobile for a 5G-enabled Galaxy Tab S7 FE with a 12.4-inch display down to a single Benjamin, but said conditions do not include an obligatory device trade-in or anything particularly headache-inducing.

You simply have to purchase the black-coated slate in a 64GB storage configuration on a monthly payment plan and add a new line of qualifying service to an existing T-Mo account or open a new one altogether.





Your colossal $570.99 savings will not be applied right off the bat to the aforementioned regular 5G variant price of 670 bucks, but after bill credits, you'll only spend $1.20 a month for two years with a small down payment of $69.99.





By no means the hottest (or greatest) tablet out there, this 2021-released bad boy certainly delivers impressive value for $99, with not just a whole lot of screen real estate in tow and a handy S Pen included at no extra cost, but a massive 10,090mAh battery capable of charging at outstanding (by Samsung standards) 45W speeds as well.





Made pretty much entirely from premium-looking and robust aluminum, the Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G is not exactly a screamer, relying on a decidedly middling Snapdragon 750 processor for its raw performance and also packing an unimpressive (even by current mid-range standards) 4GB RAM count.



