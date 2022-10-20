Best Buy has the gargantuan Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE mid-ranger on sale at excellent prices

Save over $200 on Galaxy S22 Ultra

If you're thinking of getting one of the best Android tablets out there for the holidays, the 12.4-inch Galaxy Tab S7 FE is... probably not very high on your list of purchasing possibilities right now. Unless, of course, the mid-range giant can be yours at a large enough discount, which seems to be the case today (and today only).

That's right, Best Buy is holding an extremely attractive 24-hour sale, charging as little as $399.99 instead of a regular price of $529.99 for this 2021-released Samsung slate with an S Pen included at no extra cost.

If that $130 discount doesn't impress you much and you need a little more than 64 gigs of internal storage space to keep your digital hoarding addiction in check, you might be delighted to see the 128GB configuration marked down from $599.99 to just $419.99.

That essentially means you're looking at paying a measly 20 bucks for double the storage of an entry-level Tab S7 FE variant... or you could go even higher and cough up $529.99 instead of $679.99 for a whopping 256 gigs of space.

These are obviously some of the greatest discounts ever offered by a major retailer such as Best Buy on this more than decent Android-based alternative to Apple's hot new 10.9-inch iPad with A14 Bionic power and a USB Type-C port.

Naturally, the Galaxy Tab S7 FE is a universal USB-C affair as well, and although its Snapdragon 778 processor makes it slower than the direct competition, that expansive aforementioned screen real estate, built-in stylus, razor-thin bezels, premium overall design, hefty battery, and blazing fast charging capabilities arguably make this bad boy a very compelling deal today... at a lower starting price than the 10th Gen iPad.

Before deciding what model to choose, bargain hunters should keep in mind that 64GB storage is paired with a modest 4GB RAM count, while the 128 and 256 gig versions pack 6 and 8 gigs of the good stuff respectively. So, yeah, the cheapest configuration is probably not the one to buy.
