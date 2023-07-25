Reserve your Galaxy ZFold 5 & ZFlip 5 now!
Last chance to reserve the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 with a discount!
Hurry up and make your reservation to get some exclusive offers now.

T-Mobile enables (theoretical) speeds of 3.3 Gbps on the Samsung Galaxy S23, more devices to follow

T-Mobile Samsung Android
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
T-Mobile enables (theoretical) speeds of 3.3 Gbps on the Samsung Galaxy S23, more devices to follow
If you've been keeping an eye on all those independent reports and studies conducted by firms like Opensignal, RootMetrics, Ookla, and umlaut these past couple of years, you're probably already well aware of T-Mobile's massive advantage over the competition in nationwide 5G speeds.

But while most recent tests put the "Un-carrier's" download average somewhere between 150 and 200 Mbps, the second largest wireless service provider in the US (by subscriber figures) has a much bigger number to flaunt today. Specifically, 3.3 Gbps. Or rather more than 3.3 Gbps.

Ready, set, fly!!!


Believe it or not, T-Mo claims you should be able to experience such a mind-blowing speed score any day now... as long as you use the Samsung Galaxy S23. Oddly enough, Magenta makes no mention of the S23's Plus and Ultra-branded siblings in today's big four-carrier aggregation announcement, which might simply be an omission on the operator's part.

After all, the three members of Samsung's early 2023-released ultra-high-end smartphone family share the exact same Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, which should allow them to benefit from the same connectivity upgrades at the same time.

 

In a nutshell, four-carrier aggregation means (just as the name suggests) that T-Mobile is combining four 5G channels on the same handset to deliver (greatly) enhanced speeds compared to what was previously thought possible. Of course, this innovation was previously thought possible, enabling 3.3+ Gbps aggregated speeds on the S23 in a public test a few months back.

The game-changing technology is now ready to roll out to the masses, starting with the aforementioned Galaxy S23 and continuing with other unnamed devices (cough, iPhone 14 series, cough) at some point in the near future. 

A specialist in metaphors as much as in 5G network advances and upgrades, T-Mo is drawing a very easy-to-understand parallel between its four-carrier aggregation breakthrough and taking "four separate highways" to turn them into a "massive superhighway where traffic can zoom faster than before."

Reserve your Galaxy Z Fold 5 with a preorder bonus!

The cutting-edge Galaxy Z Fold 5 is now available for preorder reservation at Samsung. Those who pull the trigger now will get $50 towards any other preorder deals Samsung announces on July 26 when the Z Fold 5 will be unveiled!
$50
Reserve at Samsung

Reserve your Galaxy Z Flip 5 now to get Samsung's extra credit!

The Galaxy Z Flip 5 will be the most radical redesign of Samsung's clamshell line of foldables when it gets announced at the July 26 Unpacked event. Reserve yours now and get $50 on top of the generous trade-in preorder offers and other Samsung credit bonuses!
$50
Reserve at Samsung

Keep your expectations realistic!


This particular cluster of "highways" is comprised of two 2.5 GHz Ultra Capacity 5G channels, one channel of 1900 MHz, and one 600 MHz spectrum channel, which makes for an incredibly advanced combination of blazing fast and super-efficient cellular technologies that Verizon and AT&T simply cannot match or compete with at the moment. 

While it's clearly extremely unlikely that you'll actually be able to squeeze 3.3 Gbps speeds out of your S23 in real-life use anytime soon, this is just the latest in a long line of pioneering moves that all but guarantees your phone will be faster on T-Mobile than on any other carrier in the US.


Incredibly enough, T-Mo remains the nation's only operator with a standalone 5G network without which these speeds would have never been possible (even on paper and in tests performed in controlled environments). 

As such, the "Un-carrier" can "drive toward" a "true" 5G-only customer experience... that unfortunately remains a distant and utopian dream in many parts of the country. A 5G signal, of course, is easily attainable pretty much anywhere nowadays, with T-Mobile boasting nearly ubiquitous coverage of 326 million people across two million square miles.

Ultra Capacity 5G availability numbers are similarly impressive, at 275 million people right now and a 300 million target "this year", but alas, while some users are indeed able to break the 1 Gbps barrier on a daily basis on their ultra-premium phones, many others need to regularly settle for sub-100 Mbps and even sub-10 Mbps scores, resulting in the aforementioned Ookla or Opensignal averages of no more than 200 Mbps. 

Popular stories

T-Mobile employees are getting yelled at by customers taken aback by new fee
T-Mobile employees are getting yelled at by customers taken aback by new fee
T-Mobile will now give you the Motorola Edge (2022) for free even if you trade in a broken phone
T-Mobile will now give you the Motorola Edge (2022) for free even if you trade in a broken phone
T-Mobile's decision to crack down on an employee benefit could mean it sees bad times ahead
T-Mobile's decision to crack down on an employee benefit could mean it sees bad times ahead
T-Mobile is making things worse for people struggling financially
T-Mobile is making things worse for people struggling financially
Galaxy Z Fold 5: The new best folding phone on the market - if Honor Magic V2 didn’t exist
Galaxy Z Fold 5: The new best folding phone on the market - if Honor Magic V2 didn’t exist
The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are 50% cheaper at Amazon; get a pair while you can
The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are 50% cheaper at Amazon; get a pair while you can
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Here’s how to make your Samsung Galaxy screen mirror to Chromecast devices
Here’s how to make your Samsung Galaxy screen mirror to Chromecast devices
iPhone 14 Pro camera stars in NewJeans' latest music video
iPhone 14 Pro camera stars in NewJeans' latest music video
One big change and one small fitness upgrade tipped for Google's upcoming Pixel Watch 2
One big change and one small fitness upgrade tipped for Google's upcoming Pixel Watch 2
These Microsoft Surface Pro tablets are heavily discounted at Amazon; pick yours and save big
These Microsoft Surface Pro tablets are heavily discounted at Amazon; pick yours and save big
TikTok launches text posts in an attempt to take on Twitter
TikTok launches text posts in an attempt to take on Twitter
Class action suit against Apple filed on behalf of 1,500 app developers seeks $1 billion
Class action suit against Apple filed on behalf of 1,500 app developers seeks $1 billion
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless