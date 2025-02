After a recent win, T-Mobile could deal another blow to Verizon

T-Mobile

Ulf Ewaldsson, T-Mobile President of Technology, February 2025



Ewaldsson also boasted about T-Mobile being the only carrier to have a nationwide 5G standalone network, which he says is true 5G and will be crucial for 5G Advanced and 6G.



Chetan Sharma, President Chetan Sharma consulting, February 2025



T-Mobile 's partnership with SpaceX which lets it provide coverage to users in dead zones using the latter's Starlink satellites will allow the company to plug coverage holes. While Verizon has struck similar partnerships, its T-Mobile is targeting a July launch, after the conclusion of the beta program, which is currently underway. So even though T-Mobile 's 5G signals don't blanket the whole of the US, customers will still have connectivity mostly everywhere.



Connectivity insights company Ookla found during a recent analysis that T-Mobile leads the pack in 5G coverage in rural areas. And thanks to its camaraderie with SpaceX, it may even surpass its rivals in network quality.Ookla has leaned thathas the largest percentage of 5G users spending most of their time on its 5G network in both urban and rural markets.has ambitiously pursued rural expansion. It aims to provide coverage to 90 percent of the rural population by 2026. The company pledged to provide 5G coverage to 99 percent of the population within six years of the Sprint deal.President of Technology Ulf Ewaldsson toldthat improving wireless service in rural areas was one of the reasons why it bought Sprint. The company began 5G deployment with its low-band 600 MHz spectrum and accelerated the process after it got mid-band 2.5 GHz spectrum as part of the Sprint merger.