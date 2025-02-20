After a recent win, T-Mobile could deal another blow to Verizon
Connectivity insights company Ookla found during a recent analysis that T-Mobile leads the pack in 5G coverage in rural areas. And thanks to its camaraderie with SpaceX, it may even surpass its rivals in network quality.
Ookla has leaned that T-Mobile has the largest percentage of 5G users spending most of their time on its 5G network in both urban and rural markets.
T-Mobile President of Technology Ulf Ewaldsson told Fierce Network that improving wireless service in rural areas was one of the reasons why it bought Sprint. The company began 5G deployment with its low-band 600 MHz spectrum and accelerated the process after it got mid-band 2.5 GHz spectrum as part of the Sprint merger.
Chetan Sharma, president of Chetan Sharma consulting, agrees that T-Mobile's low and mid-band coverage has improved considerably in rural areas. The company matches Verizon in terms of network quality and is poised to surpass it after the launch of its satellite service.
Of course, satellite-based communication isn't as instantaneous as terrestrial communication and T-Mobile only supports satellite-powered messages right now, but it's ahead of its rivals and will only extend its lead in the coming months.
T-Mobile has ambitiously pursued rural expansion. It aims to provide coverage to 90 percent of the rural population by 2026. The company pledged to provide 5G coverage to 99 percent of the population within six years of the Sprint deal.
The results speak for themselves, T-Mobile brought home broadband competition that was desperately needed to millions of homes that had few options for high-speed services. And as the Ookla results show, the T-Mobile 5G network is the best option for mobile customers as well.
This is just the beginning. T-Mobile remains the only major carrier with a nationwide 5G standalone network while our competitors have only deployed in a handful of cities. With its core network, 5G SA is true 5G and paves the way for new services that will be critical for 5G Advanced and 6G. So the fact we’re leading in rural areas on both availability and 5G SA deployments at this stage is a good sign for our future prospects
Ulf Ewaldsson, T-Mobile President of Technology, February 2025
Ewaldsson also boasted about T-Mobile being the only carrier to have a nationwide 5G standalone network, which he says is true 5G and will be crucial for 5G Advanced and 6G.
Users’ perceptions take a long time to change, but T-Mobile seems to have leveled up with Verizon when it comes to network quality, and it is likely to surpass it due to the Starlink announcement as the coverage holes in the network can become a thing of the past.
Chetan Sharma, President Chetan Sharma consulting, February 2025
T-Mobile's partnership with SpaceX which lets it provide coverage to users in dead zones using the latter's Starlink satellites will allow the company to plug coverage holes. While Verizon has struck similar partnerships, its satellite service has yet to take off. Meanwhile, T-Mobile is targeting a July launch, after the conclusion of the beta program, which is currently underway. So even though T-Mobile's 5G signals don't blanket the whole of the US, customers will still have connectivity mostly everywhere.
Things that are NOT allowed: