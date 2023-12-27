Pushy T-Mobile rep refused to sell customer a new iPhone unless he bought accessories too

Most reps working at wireless carriers' retail stores are not phone enthusiasts and don't follow the industry







Outside of a few reps who really are phone nerds and do read PhoneArena and the other guys every day, most wouldn't care if they were pushing stationery supplies or men's underwear as long as they could get a cut out of a sale. And the worst kind of sales rep is the pushy kind. It isn't enough that you're willing to go without lunch for three weeks in order to buy a new iPhone, but they want you to buy accessories, add a new line, and plump up the bottom line. But it may not be their fault.











He continues, "After few mins then she said I can only get an iPhone with no promotion if I buy a case, screen protector and a USBC charger (total of $210!!!) This was literally my worst experience with T-Mobile so far. I was so pissed and left. I got the same iPhone from Apple Store an hour later with ZERO PRESSURE to get me to buy overpriced accessory crap. I just don’t understand this…why T-Mobile stores like this ???

He continues, "After few mins then she said I can only get an iPhone with no promotion if I buy a case, screen protector and a USBC charger (total of $210!!!) This was literally my worst experience withso far. I was so pissed and left. I got the same iPhone from Apple Store an hour later with ZERO PRESSURE to get me to buy overpriced accessory crap. I just don’t understand this…whystores like this ???





The answer is that the rep has a quota that she has to meet. And since the consumer expressed a willingness to buy the iPhone 15 , he was like freshly unwrapped raw meat being exposed to a gator. If you have to buy from your carrier to take advantage of a spectacular deal, order online or through the phone. You are less likely to be pressured to add accessories this way.



Unless there is a spectacular deal, your best bet is to order your new phone online or through the manufacturer







It really isn't strange that the rep wouldn't sell an iPhone 15 to a customer without adding on accessories or a new line to the purchase. And the fact that it dodn't faze her that she let a live one leave the store empty-handed can be explained, and we will very soon. A current rep for an unnamed carrier explained that if you want to buy a new phone without having to add a line or buy insurance, just order the device as a store pick-up. Otherwise, he says that such orders are a waste of time for reps and destroy their metrics.





An unnamed T-Mobile rep concurred with the reasons mentioned above that explained the T-Mobile saleswoman's pushy behavior. "As a t mobile (sic) rep myself, I understand why she did it. They tied so many metrics to upgrades now it's ridiculous. An upgrade can affect our insurance attach rates, accessories rates. t-mobile has a high focus on this right now and it’s so annoying."



