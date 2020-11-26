T-Mobile OnePlus 8T 5G now comes with always-on setting for the display



The OnePlus 8T received its Oxygen 11 OS update earlier this month and the carrier version of the software for T-Mobile users was missing an important feature, the always-on display. The OnePlus 8T settings menu includes a setting that reveals when you want the always-on display to appear on the phone. But this does not show up on the carrier version of the settings.

The update includes the October 2020 Android Security patch, optimized battery performance, and more importantly, the always-on display. It also thaws frozen software, exterminates a bug that causes the device to overheat and more. OnePlus says that you should not turn off your device once the handset is installing the update. Even dialing 9-1-1 is frowned upon when the update is being installed on your phone. The update weighs in at 320MB.







This isn't the first time that a feature expected to be included on the carrier version of a OnePlus handset went MIA when the update arrived. For example, in July 2019 when the T-Mobile OnePlus 7 Pro was receiving an update, the feature known as DC Dimming was missing from the T-Mobile version of the update for a few months. DC Dimming dims the backlight of an OLED panel preventing the display from flickering at low brightness levels.







