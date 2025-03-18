You might lose your free T-Mobile lines but it’s nothing to panic about
Up Next:
T-Mobile recently did something that has been very unpopular with customers: the company introduced pricing updates for legacy users on older plans. The company is trying to make it up to these users by offering a new free line but signing up for this promotion may cause you to lose your existing free lines.
T-Mobile’s plan to win back customer loyalty by offering a new free line has also run into a slight problem: it seems to remove the free lines you already have. Fortunately this isn’t actually what’s happening — though it may look like it — and instead is just the company’s system upgrading you to a newer plan.
These new T-Mobile pricing updates mostly include an increase of $5. However, because many of these plans were marketed as never needing to increase in cost, a ton of T-Mobile customers are very angry. This has in turn led to T-Mobile employees asking customers to not take out their anger on them because they themselves were taken aback by the price changes.
T-Mobile’s plan to win back customer loyalty by offering a new free line has also run into a slight problem: it seems to remove the free lines you already have. Fortunately this isn’t actually what’s happening — though it may look like it — and instead is just the company’s system upgrading you to a newer plan.
Image credit — Reddit
Any T-Mobile customers who will have to be moved up to a 9+ line plan will have their accounts undergo some changes over at the company’s servers. This includes dropping these customers’ free lines before signing them back up on the new plan. While this happens you will receive text messages informing you that you have been un-enrolled from your free lines.
To make matters a bit more confusing the highly controversial T-Life app doesn’t seem to be working properly. Dropped free lines are not showing up on the T-Life app for some users which can lead to them thinking that they’ve actually lost them. However the lines do show up on T-Mobile’s website.
T-Life has been a hard sell ever since its inception with users walking out of T-Mobile stores when urged to use the app. Not properly showing the lines a user has when the company is facing so much backlash doesn’t help the app’s public image either.
Fortunately the free line being offered by T-Mobile doesn’t seem to have any hidden catch and is genuinely a great way to retain enraged customers in my opinion.
Affected users have contacted T-Force — T-Mobile’s elite customer support team — and been reassured that they did not lose their free lines. Other users who have dealt with this in the past were also quick to point out what was actually happening.
To make matters a bit more confusing the highly controversial T-Life app doesn’t seem to be working properly. Dropped free lines are not showing up on the T-Life app for some users which can lead to them thinking that they’ve actually lost them. However the lines do show up on T-Mobile’s website.
T-Life has been a hard sell ever since its inception with users walking out of T-Mobile stores when urged to use the app. Not properly showing the lines a user has when the company is facing so much backlash doesn’t help the app’s public image either.
Fortunately the free line being offered by T-Mobile doesn’t seem to have any hidden catch and is genuinely a great way to retain enraged customers in my opinion.
Things that are NOT allowed: