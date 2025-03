You might lose your free T-Mobile lines but it’s nothing to panic about

T-Mobile

Anycustomers who will have to be moved up to a 9+ line plan will have their accounts undergo some changes over at the company’s servers. This includes dropping these customers’ free lines before signing them back up on the new plan. While this happens you will receive text messages informing you that you have been un-enrolled from your free lines.Affected users have contacted T-Force —’s elite customer support team — and been reassured that they did not lose their free lines. Other users who have dealt with this in the past were also quick to point out what was actually happening.To make matters a bit more confusing the highly controversial T-Life app doesn’t seem to be working properly. Dropped free lines are not showing up on the T-Life app for some users which can lead to them thinking that they’ve actually lost them. However the lines do show up on’s website.T-Life has been a hard sell ever since its inception with users walking out of T-Mobile stores when urged to use the app. Not properly showing the lines a user has when the company is facing so much backlash doesn’t help the app’s public image either.Fortunately the free line being offered bydoesn’t seem to have any hidden catch and is genuinely a great way to retain enraged customers in my opinion.