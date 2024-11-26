Save up to $1,200 on Galaxy Z Fold6!
Leaked internal memo says T-Mobile will offer a special holiday discount on 5G Home Internet

An internal T-Mobile document obtained by The Mobile Report suggests that the carrier will be offering a special holiday deal on home internet service powered by T-Mobile's 5G service. Customers who already have one or more postpaid lines can add a line of unlimited 5G home internet service for only $30 per month. This is achieved by giving the customer a $30 per month invoice credit. But be aware that you must have autopay enabled on your account to snag this special deal.

Just so you know, a postpaid account is one that you pay after you use it for the month. That is unlike prepaid service where you are charged for the month before you use the service. And there is more to this deal since anyone who signs up for it will get a free 40″ HD Amazon Fire TV 2-Series (valued at $249.99) or a $150 prepaid Mastercard. Customers must have one paid voice line and that line cannot have any other discount other than an insider discount.

This means that if your only voice line is one with a hometown discount, you will not be able to take advantage of this plan. Also nixed from this deal are customers who have, for one reason or another, canceled their Home Internet plan within the last 90 days unless they first reactivate that line and activate a new line right on top of it. The $30-a-month Home Internet deal begins on Wednesday, November 27th, also known as Thanksgiving Eve.

Depending on your location or time of day, T-Mobile's 5G Home internet service will deliver download data speed between 72 and 245 Mbps. Upload speeds can be between 15 and 31 Mbps. You can check how fast your T-Mobile 5G Home Internet is  running (both download and upload speeds) by using Ookla's Speedtest app which is available from the App Store for iPhone handsets and the Google Play Store for Android devices.

Keep in mind that fiber and cable offer higher quality internet service than cellular does. While it is much easier to set up, 5G Home Internet is generally slower than fiber and cable and latency is higher. Standalone 5G Home Internet Service from T-Mobile costs $60 a month. With a voice line and autopay, the regular price is $50 per month.
