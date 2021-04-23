The purple iPhone 12, AirTag, and M1 iPad Pro are all coming to T-Mobile
Purple iPhone 12/mini will be available at T-Mobile today
The purple iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini will be available to pre-order at T-Mobile starting 5am PDT / 8am EDT on Friday, April 23. Shipments will follow a week later on Friday, April 30.
- Free iPhone 12 when you trade-in an iPhone 11.
- 50% off iPhone 12 when you trade in an iPhone 7 through iPhone X.
- 50% off iPhone 12 mini when you trade in an even older iPhone like the iPhone 5 or original iPhone.
The very generous discounts will be spread across 24 monthly bill credits.
The iPad Pro (2021) is also coming to T-Mobile
In addition to the purple iPhone 12 models, T-Mobile will be selling Apple’s upgraded iPad Pro too. Pre-orders for the tablet start April 30, but shipments won’t kick off until the second half of May.
The 11-inch and 12.9-inch Wi-Fi models cost $799 and $1,099 respectively, while the 5G models cost an additional $200. But if you purchase the iPad Pro (2021) before June 27, T-Mobile will give you a $200 virtual prepaid MasterCard gift card after activation.
So, effectively, you can get the 5G iPad Pro for the price of the Wi-Fi model. Of course, it might be worth checking out the best iPad Pro (2021) deals just in case there’s a different offer you prefer.
T-Mobile will be selling Apple's AirTag too
Lastly, T-Mobile has confirmed it will be offering up the AirTag to customers. The item tracking tags retail at $29 each or $99 for a pack of four, with pre-orders set to start today. A maximum of 16 AirTags can be associated with each Apple ID.
Apple has designed them to be used for item tracking. But can AirTags be used to track people and pets? Read more here.