The purple iPhone 12, AirTag, and M1 iPad Pro are all coming to T-Mobile

Joshua Swingle
By Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
Apr 23, 2021, 4:35 AM
The purple iPhone 12, AirTag, and M1 iPad Pro are all coming to T-Mobile
Apple announced the all-new purple iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini earlier this week alongside the M1 iPad Pro. Now, T-Mobile has announced plans to offer the new devices as soon as pre-orders open.

Purple iPhone 12/mini will be available at T-Mobile today


The purple iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini will be available to pre-order at T-Mobile starting 5am PDT / 8am EDT on Friday, April 23. Shipments will follow a week later on Friday, April 30.

T-Mobile recently announced its Great Free 5G Phone Upgrade program and the purple iPhone 12 models are immediately joining. The move means T-Mobile will offer you the following:

  • Free iPhone 12 when you trade-in an iPhone 11.
  • 50% off iPhone 12 when you trade in an iPhone 7 through iPhone X.
  • 50% off iPhone 12 mini when you trade in an even older iPhone like the iPhone 5 or original iPhone.

The very generous discounts will be spread across 24 monthly bill credits.

Now, of course, you don’t have to purchase Apple's purple iPhone 12. If the finish doesn’t fully convince you, make sure to check out all the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini colors.

The iPad Pro (2021) is also coming to T-Mobile


In addition to the purple iPhone 12 models, T-Mobile will be selling Apple’s upgraded iPad Pro too. Pre-orders for the tablet start April 30, but shipments won’t kick off until the second half of May.

The 11-inch and 12.9-inch Wi-Fi models cost $799 and $1,099 respectively, while the 5G models cost an additional $200. But if you purchase the iPad Pro (2021) before June 27, T-Mobile will give you a $200 virtual prepaid MasterCard gift card after activation.

So, effectively, you can get the 5G iPad Pro for the price of the Wi-Fi model. Of course, it might be worth checking out the best iPad Pro (2021) deals just in case there’s a different offer you prefer.

T-Mobile will be selling Apple's AirTag too


Lastly, T-Mobile has confirmed it will be offering up the AirTag to customers. The item tracking tags retail at $29 each or $99 for a pack of four, with pre-orders set to start today. A maximum of 16 AirTags can be associated with each Apple ID.

Apple has designed them to be used for item tracking. But can AirTags be used to track people and pets? Read more here.

