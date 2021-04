The purple iPhone 12, AirTag, and M1 iPad Pro are all coming to T-Mobile

have

T-Mobile will be selling Apple's AirTag too

Lastly, T-Mobile has confirmed it will be offering up the AirTag to customers. The item tracking tags retail at $29 each or $99 for a pack of four, with pre-orders set to start today. A maximum of 16 AirTags can be associated with each Apple ID.Apple has designed them to be used for item tracking. But can AirTags be used to track people and pets? Read more here