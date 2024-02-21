T-Mobile is not bringing back one of last year's best sports streaming freebies













T-Mobile gave soccer fans a very nice gift in 2023, and T-Mobile is taking said gift away this year, as suspected for a while and gave soccer fans a very nice gift in 2023, andis taking said gift away this year, as suspected for a while and confirmed to both CNET and 9To5Mac today . That's right, you will need to cough up $14.99 a month now if you want to check out live matches from the 2024 Major League Soccer season, which starts... today.





Given that February 21 regular season start date, we're pretty sure many Magenta users had lost hope of seeing this particular promotion return prior to today, but if there were any dreamers around expecting a last-minute miracle, your dreams are now officially crushed.





To be fair, T-Mo never promised or even hinted that last year's MLS Season Pass giveaway would come back in 2024, but we're definitely not going to blame you if you expected this freebie to follow the MLB route and turn into a regular, yearly thing.





Speaking of, we're almost 100 percent certain that you will get another gratis subscription to your go-to baseball streaming service before long, so at least there's that to look forward and (partially) make up for the missing MLS action.