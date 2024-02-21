T-Mobile is not bringing back one of last year's best sports streaming freebies
You win some, you lose some. That's basically been the experience of T-Mobile subscribers for quite some time now in relation to the perks and benefits that were once universally hailed as a major network-switching driver across the nation.
Instead of continuously and constantly adding more and more value to its plans as in past years, the "Un-carrier" made some deeply unpopular changes to the "Netflix on Us" offer, for instance, while giving away Hulu access for the first time to certain high-paying customers.
A somewhat similar thing happened last year, when T-Mo introduced an all-new MLS Season Pass freebie shortly before extending and strengthening its MLB partnership and roughly at the same time as a hugely controversial AutoPay discount revision was being prepared.
T-Mobile gave soccer fans a very nice gift in 2023, and T-Mobile is taking said gift away this year, as suspected for a while and confirmed to both CNET and 9To5Mac today. That's right, you will need to cough up $14.99 a month now if you want to check out live matches from the 2024 Major League Soccer season, which starts... today.
Given that February 21 regular season start date, we're pretty sure many Magenta users had lost hope of seeing this particular promotion return prior to today, but if there were any dreamers around expecting a last-minute miracle, your dreams are now officially crushed.
To be fair, T-Mo never promised or even hinted that last year's MLS Season Pass giveaway would come back in 2024, but we're definitely not going to blame you if you expected this freebie to follow the MLB route and turn into a regular, yearly thing.
Speaking of, we're almost 100 percent certain that you will get another gratis subscription to your go-to baseball streaming service before long, so at least there's that to look forward and (partially) make up for the missing MLS action.
