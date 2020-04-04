T-Mobile is giving away five Pixel 4 XL handsets; here is how to enter the sweepstakes

How would you like to win a Google Pixel 4 XL ? This upcoming week's T-Mobile Tuesdays reward program includes a sweepstakes that will result in five Grand Prize winners each receiving a free black Pixel 4 XL . Besides the phone, these winners will receive a check for $342 that can be used to pay the taxes due on the prize, or for any. The five prizes have a combined value of $5,705.

T-Mobile is giving away five Google Pixel 4 XL units







So how can you enter the sweepstakes? First of all, you need to be a legal resident of one of the 50 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. You also have to be 13 years of age or older. Note that you do not have to be a T-Mobile subscriber in order to enter. Now if you do happen to be one, you can submit your sweepstakes entry using the T-Mobile Tuesdays app starting at 5 a.m. ET on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, ending at 4:59 a.m. ET on Wednesday, April 8, 2020. T-Mobile subscribers can also submit an entry during the same time period by visiting the www.T-MobileTuesdays.com website . If you're not a T-Mobile subscriber, you can enter the sweepstakes from 5 am Tuesday to 4:59 am Wednesday by visiting the amoe.t-mobiletuesdays.com website . Only one entry is permitted per person.









The Pixel 4 XL carries a 6.3-inch OLED panel with a 1440 x 3040 QHD+ resolution (delivering an aspect ratio of 19:9 and 534 pixels per inch). It does offer a 90Hz refresh rate for buttery smooth scrolling and enhanced video game animation. The device is powered by the Snapdragon 855 Mobile Platform paired with 6GB of memory and 64GB or 128GB of storage. On the back is a dual-camera set up with a 12.2MP primary camera and a 16MP telephoto camera. The rear-mounted fingerprint scanner has been replaced with the Face Unlock facial recognition system and the radar powered Motion Sense feature allows users to dismiss alarms and phone calls, skip songs and more with a wave of the hand.





A 3700mAh battery keeps the lights on, and with the Android 11 beta program soon to kick off next month (the developer preview has had two releases), whoever wins the Pixel 4 XL will get it just in time to become part of the Android 11 beta program if they so desire. As we said, five units will be given away in the first T-Mobile sweepstakes of the Mike Sievert era. Good luck!





Meanwhile, the usual weekly giveaways and discounts can be collected by T-Mobile subscribers using the T-Mobile Tuesdays app. These rewards include:





40% off and free shopping from the Reebok.com website.

Free three-month early learning subscription from Homer. This is a website that offers an educational program for kids 2 to 8 customized to each child's interests.

10 cents a gallon off the price of Shell gasoline.

Two months of ad-free YouTube.

Free four-week online course from Shaw Academy.





As for the Pixel 5 family, it appears that Google is taking a giant step backward this year. Hidden code reveals that the Pixel 5 series will be 5G enabled but powered by the Snapdragon 765G Mobile Platform (which includes an integrated 5G modem chip) instead of the flagship Snapdragon 865 Mobile Platform. There is also the possibility that a high-end Pixel 5 Ultra model might be introduced.





When describing the Pixel 4 XL, a couple of words might come to mind: disappointing and boring. But if you enter T-Mobile's sweepstakes and are one of the five winners, a new word will apply to the Pixel 4 XL: "free."

