T-Mobile now lets some iOS apps use satellite data, but Apple is being discouraging

The company The company reminds users that even if their service provider offers satellite features, they can still use the iPhone's built-in satellite features instead. Its website has been updated to inform users that carrier-provided satellite features can be turned off in the Settings app.





Some users might prefer to stick with T-Mobile 's Starlink-powered T-Satellite features, though. That's because Apple's satellite features are limited to texting emergency services, messaging friends and family, and sharing location. They only work on the



T-Satellite also works on the T-Mobile will soon roll out support for MMS as well.



A significant drawback, however, is that the service is only free for T-Mobile customers on its Experience Beyond and Go5G Next plans, while everyone else must pay a monthly charge to enable it. Some users might prefer to stick with's Starlink-powered T-Satellite features, though. That's because Apple's satellite features are limited to texting emergency services, messaging friends and family, and sharing location. They only work on the iPhone 14 and newer models, and that too in select regions.T-Satellite also works on the iPhone 13 , andA significant drawback, however, is that the service is only free forcustomers on its Experience Beyond and Go5G Next plans, while everyone else must pay a monthly charge to enable it.





T-Mobile and Apple aren't traditional rivals, but since both offer satellite features, it's easy to see why Apple would rather have you use the iPhone's built-in features.



