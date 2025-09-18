T-Mobile now lets some iOS apps use satellite data, but Apple is being discouraging
Apple wants people to know that they don't have to use T-Satellite.
With T-Satellite data support steadily rolling out, a handful of Android phones and a number of iPhone models can now connect to the internet via satellite. With the release of iOS 26, T-Mobile has updated its list of satellite data apps to include some iOS apps as well.
T-Mobile has optimized certain apps and devices to work with satellite features. Only satellite-optimized apps can leverage satellite data, and T-Mobile is working with developers to allow more apps to connect to T-Satellite.
At launch, a few Android apps were supported, but the list has now expanded to include iOS apps as well. Apple Compass, Apple Fitness, Apple Maps, Apple Messages, Apple Music, and Apple Weather now work with satellite data.
However, satellite apps have a more limited feature set than the standard versions. T-Mobile also cautions users that this isn't high-speed data, advising them to download and set up apps before leaving terrestrial coverage.
Apple also provides its own satellite features in collaboration with Globalstar. The company notes on its website that a supported iPhone will display a "SAT" in the status bar when using a carrier-provided satellite feature.
Apple now lets you turn off carrier-provided satellite features.
The company reminds users that even if their service provider offers satellite features, they can still use the iPhone's built-in satellite features instead. Its website has been updated to inform users that carrier-provided satellite features can be turned off in the Settings app.
Some users might prefer to stick with T-Mobile's Starlink-powered T-Satellite features, though. That's because Apple's satellite features are limited to texting emergency services, messaging friends and family, and sharing location. They only work on the iPhone 14 and newer models, and that too in select regions.
T-Satellite also works on the iPhone 13, and T-Mobile will soon roll out support for MMS as well.
A significant drawback, however, is that the service is only free for T-Mobile customers on its Experience Beyond and Go5G Next plans, while everyone else must pay a monthly charge to enable it.
T-Mobile and Apple aren't traditional rivals, but since both offer satellite features, it's easy to see why Apple would rather have you use the iPhone's built-in features.
