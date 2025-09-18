Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

Best Foldable Phones: Our Top Picks for 2025

General
Phonearena team
Join the discussion
ECPirate37
ECPirate37
Arena Apprentice
• 1w ago

A nice article, and I understand the Exclusion of Huawei, but the the Mate XT is still the best foldable in my eyes. (Well the new XTs is probably better but haven't played with it). The camera is great (not as good as the Pura series of course), and have the screen space is awesome. Getting around the no Google is easy (many youtube videos on how to do it), but the built in "Travel Abroad" app has most of the apps I want.


It's nice to see Samsung finally making a competitive product. If they do a big sale on it for Black Friday I'll get it. But if not I'll keep my Fold 5. I don't want to jinx it, but this is the first one that didn't have the "pull apart" from the inner screen and protector.

Like
1
Reactions
All
Quote
Join the discussion

Latest Discussions

Has OnePlus really ended its Hasselblad partnership, or is it just rebranded: DetailMax Engine presented

by Sebastian Pier • 1

The Xiaomi 17 series is official – it wants to crush the iPhone 17, and it's being obvious about it

by Tsveta Ermenkova • 3

iPhone 17 production forced employees to work nights while their pay was withheld

by Abdullah Asim • 3

Trump moves closer to scoring a win with TikTok

by Alan Friedman • 1
View all discussions
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless