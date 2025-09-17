Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

I think iPhone Air will become the go-to iPhone in a few years, let me explain

General
Phonearena team
Join the discussion
cmart678
cmart678
Arena Apprentice
• 1w ago

Waiting for the iPhone Fold!

Like
Reactions
All
Quote
Peter Kostadinov
Peter Kostadinov
Phonearena team
• 1w ago

For the love of everything that is holy, I hope you're wrong 😁 Can't stand thin devices that cut essential corners to achieve a design gimmick.

Like
2
Reactions
All
Quote
Join the discussion

Latest Discussions

Has OnePlus really ended its Hasselblad partnership, or is it just rebranded: DetailMax Engine presented

by Sebastian Pier • 1

The Xiaomi 17 series is official – it wants to crush the iPhone 17, and it's being obvious about it

by Tsveta Ermenkova • 3

iPhone 17 production forced employees to work nights while their pay was withheld

by Abdullah Asim • 3

Trump moves closer to scoring a win with TikTok

by Alan Friedman • 1
View all discussions
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless