Home Discussions You are here iPhone Air and iPhone 17 Pro Max camera glitch causes black boxes on photos General Ilia Temelkov • Published: Sep 17, 2025, 9:08 PM Phonearena team Join the discussion COMMENT All comments need to comply with our Community Guidelines Phonearena comments rules A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter. Things that are NOT allowed: Off-topic talk - you must stick to the subject of discussion Trolling - see a description Flame wars Offensive, hate speech - if you want to say something, say it politely Spam/Advertisements - these posts are deleted Multiple accounts - one person can have only one account Impersonations and offensive nicknames - these accounts get banned To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: New accounts created within the last 24 hours may experience restrictions on how frequently they can post or comment. These limits are in place as a precaution and will automatically lift. Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it. Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us. NunoB512 Arena Master • 1w agoedited ... " Apple premiered the iPhone 17 series a week ago, and the first units are expected to start shipping on Friday, but we already know that there’s a major camera issue with at least two of the models." Here we go it doesn't fail the first bug and the device hasn't even released, and trust me, I get it its electronics, things happen but let's talk about Samsung and its S and F series, can you imagine if this happened year after year to Samsung? I have been saying it and will say it again, Samsung is at a different level today, and android is not only a more mature and future proof OS but it is and has been more stable. Last 3 reported recent issues, refresh rate capped at 90Hz, Overheating issues for the past 2 years (15 , and 16 series) and now this camera issue, but hey let's hate on Samsumg. Facts are facts and I think that not even the #ISheep can keep on covering for Apple. Like 3 Reactions All Quote J2017 Arena Master • 1w ago ... Somebody get toogah in here I want to laugh at how he spins this as a positive/Samsung sucks Like 4 Reactions All Quote ErikOiseaux Arena Master • 1w agoedited ↵NunoB512 said: " Apple premiered the iPhone 17 series a week ago, and the first units are expected to start shipping on Friday, but we already know that there’s a major camera issue with at least two of the models." Here we go it doesn't fail the first bug and the device hasn't even released, and trust me, I get it its electronics, things happen but let's talk about Samsung and its S and F series, can you imagine if this happened year after year to Samsung? I have been saying it and will say it again, Samsung is at a different level today, and android is not only a more mature and future proof OS but it is and has been more stable. Last 3 reported recent issues, refresh rate capped at 90Hz, Overheating issues for the past 2 years (15 , and 16 series) and now this camera issue, but hey let's hate on Samsumg. Facts are facts and I think that not even the #ISheep can keep on covering for Apple. ... So we’re gonna act like every issue reported with iOS happens to everyone and all issues reported to Samsung never happened.I have had iPhones forever - and never experienced the issues widely reported. I’m not saying they aren’t real, but to act like Android phones aren’t glitchy is pure fanboy ignorance.if Android actually sent and update to all its device on same day with all the variations of settings, and apps, and hardware for all devices sold in the past 5-7 years, all in one day - you’d expose a million glitches and require patches till kingdom come. Like 1 Reactions All Quote TuGa121 Arena Master • 1w ago ... I will take a bug over hardware defects all day. Should i use android excuses and say its still beta Firmware no i wont do that bugs happen. All i ask is apple please dont do like samsung and ship devices with vulnerability, defective screens and hardware like the S21 S22 S23 S24 and S25 all i ask. Bugs are bugs on my fold 7 last 2 updates were bug fix and thats ok. Like Reactions All Quote TuGa121 Arena Master • 1w agoedited ↵NunoB512 said: " Apple premiered the iPhone 17 series a week ago, and the first units are expected to start shipping on Friday, but we already know that there’s a major camera issue with at least two of the models." Here we go it doesn't fail the first bug and the device hasn't even released, and trust me, I get it its electronics, things happen but let's talk about Samsung and its S and F series, can you imagine if this happened year after year to Samsung? I have been saying it and will say it again, Samsung is at a different level today, and android is not only a more mature and future proof OS but it is and has been more stable. Last 3 reported recent issues, refresh rate capped at 90Hz, Overheating issues for the past 2 years (15 , and 16 series) and now this camera issue, but hey let's hate on Samsumg. Facts are facts and I think that not even the #ISheep can keep on covering for Apple. ... Yes samsung is different.Here is a small google search for you. Common hardware and software issues have been reported across the Samsung Galaxy S21, S22, S23, S24, and S25 series. Although most units are functional, specific manufacturing defects and software bugs have affected some users after shipping.Display defects: Early pre-orders of the S25 Ultra were shipped with display issues like dead pixels and a spotty coating. Some users reported receiving multiple defective units.Camera hardware problems: Some users have reported issues with the camera ring falling off or cameras falling, which required service to fix.Overheating: The S25 series, particularly with the new Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, has experienced some overheating issues, though Samsung may release software updates to optimize performance.Evidence indicates that Samsung sold multiple S-series phones with known, undisclosed hardware defects, leading to numerous complaints, class-action lawsuits, and accusations of the company knowingly selling faulty products.Now go ahead and say google is BS . According to you samsung is perfect.History of defective S-series products Galaxy S20: In 2021, a class-action lawsuit accused Samsung of hiding a manufacturing defect that caused the rear camera glass to shatter spontaneously, even with no external force applied. A Samsung forum ambassador reportedly admitted the issue was a result of "pressure buildup underneath the glass," but the company continued to deny warranty claims for the issue. Galaxy S22: Reports on forums and support pages indicate that certain software updates, particularly One UI 6.1 and 7, caused widespread hardware failures, including boot loops and motherboard damage. Many users reported that the issues occurred after their warranty had expired and were forced to pay for expensive motherboard replacements. Galaxy S23: Some users have reported display issues, such as green, pink, or white lines appearing on the OLED screen. In June 2025, Samsung began offering free screen replacements for Galaxy S23, S23+, and S23 Ultra phones that passed a technician's inspection for this specific problem, an offer that came after other brands like OnePlus had offered similar lifetime warranties. Galaxy S24: Early users of the S24 Ultra reported display issues, including desaturated colors and a grainy texture at low brightness. While a software update fixed the color issue, the graininess was a hardware defect that required a phone replacement. Like Reactions All Quote TuGa121 Arena Master • 1w agoedited ↵ErikOiseaux said: So we’re gonna act like every issue reported with iOS happens to everyone and all issues reported to Samsung never happened.I have had iPhones forever - and never experienced the issues widely reported. I’m not saying they aren’t real, but to act like Android phones aren’t glitchy is pure fanboy ignorance.if Android actually sent and update to all its device on same day with all the variations of settings, and apps, and hardware for all devices sold in the past 5-7 years, all in one day - you’d expose a million glitches and require patches till kingdom come. ... Major Samsung Galaxy S-series phones from 2020 through 2024 have experienced a range of defects, including spontaneously shattering camera glass, hardware failures triggered by software updates, and various display problems. In some cases, Samsung reportedly resisted providing warranty coverage, while other issues led to class-action lawsuits or free replacement programs.Key words (class-action lawsuits) Simple google search.Funny part is nunoB512 had one and knew his S24U was defective and still kept now thats being a fan. SMH Like 1 Reactions All Quote ErikOiseaux Arena Master • 1w agoedited ↵TuGa121 said: Major Samsung Galaxy S-series phones from 2020 through 2024 have experienced a range of defects, including spontaneously shattering camera glass, hardware failures triggered by software updates, and various display problems. In some cases, Samsung reportedly resisted providing warranty coverage, while other issues led to class-action lawsuits or free replacement programs.Key words (class-action lawsuits) Simple google search.Funny part is nunoB512 had one and knew his S24U was defective and still kept now thats being a fan. SMH ... Having a defect on a device you love isn’t a cause to stop loving it. You understand the reason why defects happen and that they’re not malicious.what can be something that will put people off is the planned defect like Apple was caught doing with the older models with performance (allegedly), to “encouraging” people to buy new devices.if that was true, than that’s planned obsolescence - which made me try Android the next time I had to upgrade, even though that problem didn’t affect me.Granted, I didn’t like Android, but that almost cost the sale for Apple. If Apple never been accused of that - it couldn’t have been the norm with future updates - but Apple did fix it quickly, whether you believe it or not, because they were caught and not because they are such a good guy.Im a fan of iOS, but I don’t forget that Apple is a company that wants to make as much money as possible with every device they sell. Same as Samsung, they cheaper out on battery shell and proper design that caused people’s devices to explode for which they refused warranty replacements unless you signed a Non-disclosure-agreement. I know this because my sister in laws phone caught fire - and no one would help her at Samsung.always remember that Samsung is also there to make as much money from every device is possible.Google is also not an angel and they’re there to collect as much data as possible, build a profile on you that’s so accurate, your wife doesn’t know you as well. And then, again make as much money as possible selling that data.either way, Apple is still the ost popular tech company - and you’re going to see bazillion of news feeds versus other companies and you’ll see a small issue that actually gets fixed in a week become an over reported wave - in effect absolving other manufacturers of same defects by not paying attention to other brands as much as Apple.I see it all the time. So buy the device you like, acknowledge they’re all greedy, and hope that when you do have a defect they fix it quick. Apple does that for me. Like 1 Reactions All Quote TuGa121 Arena Master • 1w agoedited ↵ErikOiseaux said: Having a defect on a device you love isn’t a cause to stop loving it. You understand the reason why defects happen and that they’re not malicious.what can be something that will put people off is the planned defect like Apple was caught doing with the older models with performance (allegedly), to “encouraging” people to buy new devices.if that was true, than that’s planned obsolescence - which made me try Android the next time I had to upgrade, even though that problem didn’t affect me.Granted, I didn’t like Android, but that almost cost the sale for Apple. If Apple never been accused of that - it couldn’t have been the norm with future updates - but Apple did fix it quickly, whether you believe it or not, because they were caught and not because they are such a good guy.Im a fan of iOS, but I don’t forget that Apple is a company that wants to make as much money as possible with every device they sell. Same as Samsung, they cheaper out on battery shell and proper design that caused people’s devices to explode for which they refused warranty replacements unless you signed a Non-disclosure-agreement. I know this because my sister in laws phone caught fire - and no one would help her at Samsung.always remember that Samsung is also there to make as much money from every device is possible.Google is also not an angel and they’re there to collect as much data as possible, build a profile on you that’s so accurate, your wife doesn’t know you as well. And then, again make as much money as possible selling that data.either way, Apple is still the ost popular tech company - and you’re going to see bazillion of news feeds versus other companies and you’ll see a small issue that actually gets fixed in a week become an over reported wave - in effect absolving other manufacturers of same defects by not paying attention to other brands as much as Apple.I see it all the time. So buy the device you like, acknowledge they’re all greedy, and hope that when you do have a defect they fix it quick. Apple does that for me. ... "what can be something that will put people off is the planned defect like Apple was caught doing with the older models and performance (allegedly), accused of “encouraging” people to buy new devices."One aspect that is concerning is the accusation of throttling done by Apple, which is unacceptable under any circumstances. Another approach is to launch a series of devices, such as the S21U, S22U, S23U, S24U, and S25U, with defective screens. Subsequently, an individual may visit a Samsung store to address the issue. However, the representative at the store may identify the device as defective, yet Samsung continues to deny the existence of the issue.The Samsung Galaxy S25U is priced at $1,300.00, but it is defective upon purchase, which is unacceptable. Like Reactions All Quote pimpin83z Arena Legend • 1w ago ↵J2017 said: Somebody get toogah in here I want to laugh at how he spins this as a positive/Samsung sucks ... Damn, you called it. See above. 😂 Like 2 Reactions All Quote J2017 Arena Master • 1w ago ↵pimpin83z said: Damn, you called it. See above. 😂 ... Holy crud. Toogah is crashing out bad ain't nobody reading those Ai generated walls of text and all because of a glitchy camera error on iphone. 🤣 Like 1 Reactions All Quote 1 1 2 2 Join the discussion Latest Discussions Has OnePlus really ended its Hasselblad partnership, or is it just rebranded: DetailMax Engine presented by Sebastian Pier • 2h ago 1 The Xiaomi 17 series is official – it wants to crush the iPhone 17, and it's being obvious about it by Tsveta Ermenkova • 4h ago 3 iPhone 17 production forced employees to work nights while their pay was withheld by Abdullah Asim • 7h ago 3 Trump moves closer to scoring a win with TikTok by Alan Friedman • 9h ago 1 View all discussions
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts:
" Apple premiered the iPhone 17 series a week ago, and the first units are expected to start shipping on Friday, but we already know that there’s a major camera issue with at least two of the models." Here we go it doesn't fail the first bug and the device hasn't even released, and trust me, I get it its electronics, things happen but let's talk about Samsung and its S and F series, can you imagine if this happened year after year to Samsung? I have been saying it and will say it again, Samsung is at a different level today, and android is not only a more mature and future proof OS but it is and has been more stable. Last 3 reported recent issues, refresh rate capped at 90Hz, Overheating issues for the past 2 years (15 , and 16 series) and now this camera issue, but hey let's hate on Samsumg. Facts are facts and I think that not even the #ISheep can keep on covering for Apple.
" Apple premiered the iPhone 17 series a week ago, and the first units are expected to start shipping on Friday, but we already know that there’s a major camera issue with at least two of the models." Here we go it doesn't fail the first bug and the device hasn't even released, and trust me, I get it its electronics, things happen but let's talk about Samsung and its S and F series, can you imagine if this happened year after year to Samsung? I have been saying it and will say it again, Samsung is at a different level today, and android is not only a more mature and future proof OS but it is and has been more stable. Last 3 reported recent issues, refresh rate capped at 90Hz, Overheating issues for the past 2 years (15 , and 16 series) and now this camera issue, but hey let's hate on Samsumg. Facts are facts and I think that not even the #ISheep can keep on covering for Apple.
So we’re gonna act like every issue reported with iOS happens to everyone and all issues reported to Samsung never happened.
I have had iPhones forever - and never experienced the issues widely reported. I’m not saying they aren’t real, but to act like Android phones aren’t glitchy is pure fanboy ignorance.
if Android actually sent and update to all its device on same day with all the variations of settings, and apps, and hardware for all devices sold in the past 5-7 years, all in one day - you’d expose a million glitches and require patches till kingdom come.
Major Samsung Galaxy S-series phones from 2020 through 2024 have experienced a range of defects, including spontaneously shattering camera glass, hardware failures triggered by software updates, and various display problems. In some cases, Samsung reportedly resisted providing warranty coverage, while other issues led to class-action lawsuits or free replacement programs.
Key words (class-action lawsuits) Simple google search.
Funny part is nunoB512 had one and knew his S24U was defective and still kept now thats being a fan. SMH
Having a defect on a device you love isn’t a cause to stop loving it. You understand the reason why defects happen and that they’re not malicious.
what can be something that will put people off is the planned defect like Apple was caught doing with the older models with performance (allegedly), to “encouraging” people to buy new devices.
if that was true, than that’s planned obsolescence - which made me try Android the next time I had to upgrade, even though that problem didn’t affect me.
Granted, I didn’t like Android, but that almost cost the sale for Apple. If Apple never been accused of that - it couldn’t have been the norm with future updates - but Apple did fix it quickly, whether you believe it or not, because they were caught and not because they are such a good guy.
Im a fan of iOS, but I don’t forget that Apple is a company that wants to make as much money as possible with every device they sell. Same as Samsung, they cheaper out on battery shell and proper design that caused people’s devices to explode for which they refused warranty replacements unless you signed a Non-disclosure-agreement. I know this because my sister in laws phone caught fire - and no one would help her at Samsung.
always remember that Samsung is also there to make as much money from every device is possible.
Google is also not an angel and they’re there to collect as much data as possible, build a profile on you that’s so accurate, your wife doesn’t know you as well. And then, again make as much money as possible selling that data.
either way, Apple is still the ost popular tech company - and you’re going to see bazillion of news feeds versus other companies and you’ll see a small issue that actually gets fixed in a week become an over reported wave - in effect absolving other manufacturers of same defects by not paying attention to other brands as much as Apple.
I see it all the time. So buy the device you like, acknowledge they’re all greedy, and hope that when you do have a defect they fix it quick. Apple does that for me.
Somebody get toogah in here I want to laugh at how he spins this as a positive/Samsung sucks
Damn, you called it. See above. 😂