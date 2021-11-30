Notification Center

T-Mobile Apple

T-Mobile investigating denied Black Friday iPhone 13 trade-ins

Daniel Petrov
By
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
T-Mobile trade-ins against iPhone 13 purchases being denied; carrier says it will resolve
On the runup to Black Friday and Cyber Monday, carriers and retailers alike announced great trade-in deals, with some like T-Mobile's best Black Friday phone deals offering up to a grand for your current device if you buy one of the brand new iPhone 13 5G models:

Deals for Apple Fans: New and existing customers can score a FREE iPhone 13 Pro, FREE set of AirPods (2nd generation) and a FREE year of Apple TV+ on Magenta MAX or Sprint MAX with eligible trade-in. And anyone can get HALF OFF an iPhone 13 Pro and HALF OFF a set of AirPods (2nd generation) with eligible trade-in on ANY postpaid consumer plan.

The offer, however, hasn't been synchronized well with Apple, it seems, as users are reporting their trade-in devices being denied and no rebates appearing on the bill to offset the price of the iPhone 13 they bought. 

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman is just one of those customers, but due to his prominent role as a spot-on Apple analyst his case got the most publicity. Not only has his Apple Watch trade-in deal with T-Mobile been denied, but the iPhone 13 offer got lost in translation, too:


Thankfully, T-Mobile is apparently been made aware of the issue and will be trying to make things right so anyone experiencing issues with the Un-carrier's trade-in offers around the biggest shopping events of the year, better keep an eye on the next bill, and get in touch with customer service is something is amiss.

