T-Mobile investigating denied Black Friday iPhone 13 trade-ins

The offer, however, hasn't been synchronized well with Apple, it seems, as users are reporting their trade-in devices being denied and no rebates appearing on the bill to offset the price of the iPhone 13 they bought.





Bloomberg's Mark Gurman is just one of those customers, but due to his prominent role as a spot-on Apple analyst his case got the most publicity. Not only has his Apple Watch trade-in deal with T-Mobile been denied, but the iPhone 13 offer got lost in translation, too:





Here we go again. @tmobile iPhone 13 upgrade promotion now denied as well. https://t.co/brbSVusMsjpic.twitter.com/AbSf6YYcad — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) November 29, 2021



Thankfully, T-Mobile is apparently been made aware of the issue and will be trying to make things right so anyone experiencing issues with the Un-carrier's trade-in offers around the biggest shopping events of the year, better keep an eye on the next bill, and get in touch with customer service is something is amiss.



