Game players will enjoy T-Mobile's new Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G deal

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription for free. This is a limited time offer that expires after September 6th. If you're a playa, a game player that is, you might be interested in T-Mobile's new deal on the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra . Purchase one of the new handsets from T-Mobile along with a MOGA game controller for 50% off and you'll receive a three-month









It's #GalaxyNote20 & #GalaxyNote20Ultra Launch day! For a limited time - get a gaming controller for 50% off, and XBOX Game Pass Ultimate free for 3 months when you buy the new Note 20 or Note 20 Ultra & controller together at your favorite T-Mobile store! #Nationwide5G pic.twitter.com/QSFKBDdwHC — Des - T-Mobile Product Guy (@askdes) August 21, 2020

The Galaxy Note 20 can be yours via T-Mobile for 24 monthly payments of $41.67 ($999 retail price). It is equipped with a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution and is powered by the Snapdragon 865 Mobile Platform. The Galaxy Note 20 carries 128GB of storage and sports a 4300mAh battery. The triple-camera setup includes a 12MP primary camera, a 64MP telephoto camera, and a 12MP ultra-wide camera. In front is a 10MP selfie snapper, and the phone comes with a 4300mAh battery. Android 10 is pre-installed and the color options are Mystic Bronze, Mystic Gray, and Mystic Green.



The premium Galaxy Note 20 Ultra can be purchased for 24 monthly payments of $54.17 ($1,299.99 retail price) and is equipped with a larger 6.9-inch WQHD+ display. It carries 12GB of memory and 128GB/256GB of storage. The telephoto camera delivers up to 50x digital zoom (compared to 30x for the Galaxy Note 20) A 4500mAh battery keeps the lights on and unlike the plastic back found on the lower-priced model, the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra has a metal back. And more importantly, the latter has a 1TB capacity microSD slot while the plain old Galaxy Note 20 does not have expandable storage. Color options are Mystic Black, Mystic White, and Mystic Bronze.



