Game players will enjoy T-Mobile's new Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G deal
If you're a playa, a game player that is, you might be interested in T-Mobile's new deal on the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. Purchase one of the new handsets from T-Mobile along with a MOGA game controller for 50% off and you'll receive a three-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription for free. This is a limited time offer that expires after September 6th.
The Galaxy Note 20 can be yours via T-Mobile for 24 monthly payments of $41.67 ($999 retail price). It is equipped with a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution and is powered by the Snapdragon 865 Mobile Platform. The Galaxy Note 20 carries 128GB of storage and sports a 4300mAh battery. The triple-camera setup includes a 12MP primary camera, a 64MP telephoto camera, and a 12MP ultra-wide camera. In front is a 10MP selfie snapper, and the phone comes with a 4300mAh battery. Android 10 is pre-installed and the color options are Mystic Bronze, Mystic Gray, and Mystic Green.
It's #GalaxyNote20 & #GalaxyNote20Ultra Launch day! For a limited time - get a gaming controller for 50% off, and XBOX Game Pass Ultimate free for 3 months when you buy the new Note 20 or Note 20 Ultra & controller together at your favorite T-Mobile store! #Nationwide5G pic.twitter.com/QSFKBDdwHC— Des - T-Mobile Product Guy (@askdes) August 21, 2020
The premium Galaxy Note 20 Ultra can be purchased for 24 monthly payments of $54.17 ($1,299.99 retail price) and is equipped with a larger 6.9-inch WQHD+ display. It carries 12GB of memory and 128GB/256GB of storage. The telephoto camera delivers up to 50x digital zoom (compared to 30x for the Galaxy Note 20) A 4500mAh battery keeps the lights on and unlike the plastic back found on the lower-priced model, the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra has a metal back. And more importantly, the latter has a 1TB capacity microSD slot while the plain old Galaxy Note 20 does not have expandable storage. Color options are Mystic Black, Mystic White, and Mystic Bronze.
The value of the three-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is $45 and with 50% off, the MOGA game controller is $35. So you're essentially paying $35 extra to get $45 of value. However, if you don't care about purchasing the controller, you can pick up the three-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate from Best Buy for only $23.