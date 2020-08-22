Order Samsung Galaxy Note20

Game players will enjoy T-Mobile's new Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G deal

Alan Friedman
by Alan Friedman
@wolfcallsputs
Aug 22, 2020, 1:04 PM
If you're a playa, a game player that is, you might be interested in T-Mobile's new deal on the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. Purchase one of the new handsets from T-Mobile along with a MOGA game controller for 50% off and you'll receive a three-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription for free. This is a limited time offer that expires after September 6th.

The Galaxy Note 20 can be yours via T-Mobile for 24 monthly payments of $41.67 ($999 retail price). It is equipped with a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution and is powered by the Snapdragon 865 Mobile Platform. The Galaxy Note 20 carries 128GB of storage and sports a 4300mAh battery. The triple-camera setup includes a 12MP primary camera, a 64MP telephoto camera, and a 12MP ultra-wide camera. In front is a 10MP selfie snapper, and the phone comes with a 4300mAh battery. Android 10 is pre-installed and the color options are Mystic Bronze, Mystic Gray, and Mystic Green.


The premium Galaxy Note 20 Ultra can be purchased for 24 monthly payments of $54.17 ($1,299.99 retail price) and is equipped with a larger 6.9-inch WQHD+ display. It carries 12GB of memory and 128GB/256GB of storage. The telephoto camera delivers up to 50x digital zoom (compared to 30x for the Galaxy Note 20) A 4500mAh battery keeps the lights on and unlike the plastic back found on the lower-priced model, the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra has a metal back. And more importantly, the latter has a 1TB capacity microSD slot while the plain old Galaxy Note 20 does not have expandable storage. Color options are Mystic Black, Mystic White, and Mystic Bronze.

The value of the three-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is $45 and with 50% off, the MOGA game controller is $35. So you're essentially paying $35 extra to get $45 of value. However, if you don't care about purchasing the controller, you can pick up the three-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate from Best Buy for only $23.

Related phones

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.3
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

10.0
 Based on 1 Reviews
$1180 $1250 $1299 Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
  • Display 6.9 inches
    3088 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 108 MP (Triple camera)
    10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+
    12GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    Samsung One UI
Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

8.0
 Read Full Review
$1180 $999 Samsung Galaxy Note 20 View
  • Display 6.7 inches
    2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera)
    10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+
    8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4300 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    Samsung One UI

