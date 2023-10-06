Next week, T-Mobile subscribers can win Delta Air Lines' gift cards worth as much as $25,000

T-Mobile Tuesdays reward program. 500 individual T-Mobile subscribers have the opportunity to win $500 in gift cards, $10,000 in gift cards, or as much as $25,000 in gift cards that can be used on any Delta Air Lines flight or Delta Vacations package. The gift cards can also be redeemed for miles, seat upgrades, snacks, and more.

Like to fly? T-Mobile is giving away over $300,000 in Delta Airlines gift cards through the wireless carrier'sTuesdays reward program. 500 individualsubscribers have the opportunity to win $500 in gift cards, $10,000 in gift cards, or as much as $25,000 in gift cards that can be used on any Delta Air Lines flight or Delta Vacations package. The gift cards can also be redeemed for miles, seat upgrades, snacks, and more.

T-Mobile subscribers, take advantage of these deals now!



Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 256GB: Up to $730 OFF with T-Mobile and Samsung The phone is currently $100 off at Samsung. Get it with an additional $30 off by activating with Samsung and $600 back via 24 monthly bill credits by getting it with T-Mobile on a monthly payment plan and a new line. $730 off (61%) $469 99 $1199 99 Buy at Samsung Samsung Galaxy S23: Up to $650 with T-Mobile The phone is currently $50 off at Samsung. Get it with T-Mobile on a monthly payment plan, add a new line, and you can receive $600 back via 24 monthly bill credits. $650 off (81%) $149 99 $799 99 Buy at Samsung





T-Mobile has teamed up with Delta since February of this year and has delivered fast, free Wi-Fi to 24 million Delta passengers on over 502,000 flights. And it isn't just Delta flights where T-Mobile subscribers can get free in-flight Wi-Fi. This is a perk that T-Mobile subscribers have on Alaska, American, and United Airlines. The wireless carrier also delivers high-speed data in over 215 countries around the world.





T-Mobile travels well as customers can get up to 40% off select hotel rooms, rental cars, and more. Plus, T-Mobile subscribers also get a year of AAA roadside assistance which is an extremely useful perk that helps you when your car breaks down or a tire blows.





Next Tuesday, October 10th, is when T-Mobile subscribers will have a chance to win the Delta Airlines gift cards. If you're a T-Mobile subscriber, make sure that you have the T-Mobile Tuesdays app which can be downloaded for iOS users and Android users as well.





T-Mobile Tuesdays also gives subscribers smaller discounts on food items, gas, free T-Mobile collectibles, and more. And every Tuesday these perks become available to T-Mobile subscribers, often through the app. Every so often, T-Mobile runs a sweepstakes or a giveaway with an incredible prize.



