Next week, T-Mobile subscribers can win Delta Air Lines' gift cards worth as much as $25,000

T-Mobile
Next week, T-Mobile subscribers can win Delta Air Lines' gift cards worth as much as $25,000
Like to fly? T-Mobile is giving away over $300,000 in Delta Airlines gift cards through the wireless carrier's T-Mobile Tuesdays reward program. 500 individual T-Mobile subscribers have the opportunity to win $500 in gift cards, $10,000 in gift cards, or as much as $25,000 in gift cards that can be used on any Delta Air Lines flight or Delta Vacations package. The gift cards can also be redeemed for miles, seat upgrades, snacks, and more.

T-Mobile has teamed up with Delta since February of this year and has delivered fast, free Wi-Fi to 24 million Delta passengers on over 502,000 flights. And it isn't just Delta flights where T-Mobile subscribers can get free in-flight Wi-Fi. This is a perk that T-Mobile subscribers have on Alaska, American, and United Airlines. The wireless carrier also delivers high-speed data in over 215 countries around the world.

Video Thumbnail


T-Mobile travels well as customers can get up to 40% off select hotel rooms, rental cars, and more. Plus, T-Mobile subscribers also get a year of AAA roadside assistance which is an extremely useful perk that helps you when your car breaks down or a tire blows.

Next Tuesday, October 10th, is when T-Mobile subscribers will have a chance to win the Delta Airlines gift cards. If you're a T-Mobile subscriber, make sure that you have the T-Mobile Tuesdays app which can be downloaded for iOS users and Android users as well.

T-Mobile Tuesdays also gives subscribers smaller discounts on food items, gas, free T-Mobile collectibles, and more. And every Tuesday these perks become available to T-Mobile subscribers, often through the app. Every so often, T-Mobile runs a sweepstakes or a giveaway with an incredible prize.

Other carriers have their own reward programs but for some reason, it seems that only T-Mobile Tuesday is the one that gets publicized. It was pretty cool when the program used to give away new phones, but $300,000 in gift cards is certainly nothing to sneeze about.

