T-Mobile offers mobile phone users a free year of Starlink satellite coverage

T-Mobile is offering a free year of its Starlink satellite coverage to those switching to the carrier. You will get a free year of satellite coverage for each line you register in the Starlink beta program. In addition, switch to T-Mobile and you'll get a new 5G phone for free via 24 monthly bill credits. If you'd prefer to keep your current phone, T-Mobile will pay it off up to $800 per line with a virtual prepaid Mastercard.





T-Mobile customers. You might recall that last month, during the Super Bowl, T-Mobile announced that consumers subscribed to T-Mobile and other wireless carriers including T-Mobile Starlink also broadcasts life-saving Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEAs) nationwide to anyone within range of the signal with a compatible device. This offer is being sent by T-Mobile to those who signed up to join the Starlink beta and are not currentlycustomers. You might recall that last month, during the Super Bowl,announced that consumers subscribed toand other wireless carriers including Verizon and AT&T could try out the satellite service for free until July . The service works with iOS and Android and automatically switches your phone to connect via satellite in areas where there is no cellular service.Starlink also broadcasts life-saving Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEAs) nationwide to anyone within range of the signal with a compatible device.

T-Mobile notes that demand for the beta is high and the carrier is adding thousands of people to the beta program every day. T-Mobile says that it knows you're eager to try its satellite-based messaging. This does remind us that the Starlink service will, at first, allow you to send and receive text messages via satellite in areas of the U.S. where there is no cellular service. Eventually, those using Starlink will be able to use the satellite service to make and take phone calls.





The nation's second-largest carrier (trailing only Verizon) says that there are 500,000 square miles in the U.S. where cellular signals cannot be found. If you find yourself in an area where you can't get a cellular signal, you'll be happy to have satellite connectivity as a backup. If you haven't signed up for T-Mobile's Starlink beta service yet, you can do so by tapping on this link








