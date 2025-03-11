GO Ad-Free for $1.99/m I 7-Day Trial

T-Mobile offers mobile phone users a free year of Starlink satellite coverage

By
0comments
T-Mobile Wireless service
Menu for T-Mobile's Starlink satellite service appears on a phone display.
T-Mobile is offering a free year of its Starlink satellite coverage to those switching to the carrier. You will get a free year of satellite coverage for each line you register in the Starlink beta program. In addition, switch to T-Mobile and you'll get a new 5G phone for free via 24 monthly bill credits. If you'd prefer to keep your current phone, T-Mobile will pay it off up to $800 per line with a virtual prepaid Mastercard.

This offer is being sent by T-Mobile to those who signed up to join the Starlink beta and are not currently T-Mobile customers. You might recall that last month, during the Super Bowl, T-Mobile announced that consumers subscribed to T-Mobile and other wireless carriers including Verizon and AT&Tcould try out the satellite service for free until July. The service works with iOS and Android and automatically switches your phone to connect via satellite in areas where there is no cellular service. T-Mobile Starlink also broadcasts life-saving Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEAs) nationwide to anyone within range of the signal with a compatible device.

The email sent by T-Mobile notes that demand for the beta is high and the carrier is adding thousands of people to the beta program every day. T-Mobile says that it knows you're eager to try its satellite-based messaging. This does remind us that the Starlink service will, at first, allow you to send and receive text messages via satellite in areas of the U.S. where there is no cellular service. Eventually, those using Starlink will be able to use the satellite service to make and take phone calls.

Video Thumbnail


The nation's second-largest carrier (trailing only Verizon) says that there are 500,000 square miles in the U.S. where cellular signals cannot be found. If you find yourself in an area where you can't get a cellular signal, you'll be happy to have satellite connectivity as a backup. If you haven't signed up for T-Mobile's Starlink beta service yet, you can do so by tapping on this link.

T-Mobile sends emails looking to promote a free year of Starlink to those switching to T-Mobile.
T-Mobile promotion gives you a free year of Starlink if you switch to the carrier. | Image credit-PhoneArena

Starting in July, the service will be free to subscribers on T-Mobile's Go5G Next plan (including related plans like Go5G Next 55+). Business customers on Go5G Business Next and first responder agencies on T-Priority plans also get Starlink for free. T-Mobile customers on any other plan can have Starlink added for $15/month per line starting in July. Once the service launches that month, subscribers to other wireless providers will be charged $20 per month for each line.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.jpg
Alan Friedman Senior News Writer
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.

