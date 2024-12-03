Save $500 on OnePlus Open!

Internal T-Mobile memo reveals changes coming to one of the carrier's top freebies

When T-Mobile first offered Netflix On Us back in 2017, the video streamer did not have a tier of service that included ads. This meant that T-Mobile subscribers were not seeing any ads when using the perk. But over the years Netflix changed its pricing leaving T-Mobile with no choice but to make a change to its freebie. At the very start of this year, the carrier made a big announcement.

T-Mobile customers who were receiving the Netflix On Us perk had to replace their service with Netflix Standard with Ads. Since long-time T-Mobile customers who were used to getting free Netflix with no ads were suddenly getting inundated with them, the wireless provider offered them free Hulu On Us with ads once they redeemed a one-time code. T-Mobile also made Hulu On Us with ads a free perk for those subscribing to the Go5G Next plan.

According to an internal T-Mobile document obtained by The Mobile Report, in 2025 T-Mobile will continue to offer Netflix Standard with Ads for those subscribing to a compatible plan. While these subscribers are able to upgrade to ad-free Netflix and pay the difference, this option will not be available with Hulu. In other words, the wireless provider will not allow its customers to pay to upgrade their Hulu service so they can get it ad-free.

Making matters worse, those T-Mobile subscribers who added another service like Disney+ to their free Hulu On Us with ads will have to remove the add-on service or lose the free Hulu On Us with ads perk. So to put it succinctly, if you're a T-Mobile subscriber eligible for free Hulu, you get the streamer with ads and no add-ons or you get bupkis.

T-Mobile customers are getting warned that they must get rid of their Disney+ add-on or lose their free Hulu perk. | Image credit-The Mobile Report - Internal T-Mobile memo reveals changes coming to one of the carrier&#039;s top freebies
You might think that this is T-Mobile's fault but most likely Hulu would rather count the revenue from the ads served up on the free tier of service instead of the $9 it costs to upgrade to ad-free streaming.

T-Mobile plans that offer Hulu On Us with ads include Go5G Next and grandfathered plans that had Netflix Standard before T-Mobile made its changes earlier in the year. T-Mobile's internal documents also note that those who added Disney+ to their free Hulu service will receive an email from Disney. Actually, that email has already been spotted. It warns T-Mobile subscribers that if they do not remove the Disney+ add-on from their Hulu On Us with ads service, they will end up with a Disney Bundle Duo plan and will be billed by Hulu. Forewarned is forearmed.

The changes will start tomorrow, December 4th but existing customers won't have to take any action until January 7th. It's amazing how complicated these perks have become.
