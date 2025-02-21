T-Mobile announces two new postpaid wireless service plans

Google Pixel Tablet is discounted here!

T-Mobile's Essentials plans are basic postpaid plans with no frills made for consumers who want unlimited talk, text, and data at a lower price. Today, T-Mobile has announced two more Essentials plans, Essentials First Responder and Essentials Military. It's obvious that these basic postpaid plans are available for first responders, members of the military, and their families. The new plans are available starting today, February 21st.

T-Mobile says that the pricing of these new plans for first responder and military families is better than what they can expect to pay at Verizon and AT&T. A family of three will pay T-Mobile just $90 per month with AutoPay plus taxes and fees for the new Essentials plans. When switching the whole family to T-Mobile’s Essentials First Responder plan from AT&T's FirstNet Unlimited, the fam will save close to 20% monthly and more than $250 annually.

Policewoman looks at her tablet inside her police car while on the job.
Families of First Responders, like cops, can take advantage of lower prices for T-Mobile's Essentials First Responder plan. | Image credit-T-Mobile

Taking advantage of T-Mobile's Standalone (SA) 5G network, verified first responder customers have the option to "add the nation's first network slice for first responders" for only $7.50/month. Using network slicing, these customers will have priority network access to keep them connected during times of extreme network congestion. The technology also delivers fast speeds and low latency.

"Whether serving overseas, responding to emergencies or supporting our communities at home, America's first responder and military families sacrifice so much. T-Mobile's new Essentials plans for Military and First Responders give these heroes what they deserve: hundreds of dollars in savings while getting industry-leading value on the country’s leading 5G network. It’s a small way to give back to those who give us so much."-Jon Freier, President, T-Mobile Consumer Group

The new Essentials First Responder and Essentials Military plans join T-Mobile's Go5G First Responder and Go 5G Military options which offer 50GB of premium data that is less likely to be throttled during times of heavy network traffic In its press release, the carrier pointed out how its Starlink satellite program, now in public beta, helps wireless users send text messages even if they are located on some of the more than 500,000 square miles of the U.S. that cannot be reached by cellular signals.

Until July, even AT&T and Verizon customers can connect using Starlink in "dead zones." Starlink beta members will see their phones connecting to the satellite-powered platform automatically when they find themselves unable to connect to a cellular network.

If you're thinking about switching to T-Mobile, for a limited time visit your nearby T-Mobile store with an eligible phone and T-Mobile will help you pay it off by giving you an $800 virtual prepaid Mastercard. If you decide within 30 days that T-Mobile isn't a good fit for you, the carrier will give you up to $125 for each voice line you switched via a virtual prepaid Mastercard.
Alan Friedman Senior News Writer
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.

