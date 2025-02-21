T-Mobile announces two new postpaid wireless service plans

T-Mobile 's Essentials plans are basic postpaid plans with no frills made for consumers who want unlimited talk, text, and data at a lower price. Today, 's Essentials plans are basic postpaid plans with no frills made for consumers who want unlimited talk, text, and data at a lower price. Today, T-Mobile has announced two more Essentials plans, Essentials First Responder and Essentials Military . It's obvious that these basic postpaid plans are available for first responders, members of the military, and their families. The new plans are available starting today, February 21st.





T-Mobile says that the pricing of these new plans for first responder and military families is better than what they can expect to pay at Verizon and AT&T. A family of three will pay just $90 per month with AutoPay plus taxes and fees for the new Essentials plans. When switching the whole family to T-Mobile's Essentials First Responder plan from AT&T's FirstNet Unlimited, the fam will save close to 20% monthly and more than $250 annually.









Taking advantage of T-Mobile 's Standalone (SA) 5G network, verified first responder customers have the option to "add the nation's first network slice for first responders" for only $7.50/month. Using network slicing, these customers will have priority network access to keep them connected during times of extreme network congestion. The technology also delivers fast speeds and low latency.







The new Essentials First Responder and Essentials Military plans join T-Mobile 's Go5G First Responder and Go 5G Military options which offer 50GB of premium data that is less likely to be throttled during times of heavy network traffic In its press release, the carrier pointed out how its Starlink satellite program, now in public beta, helps wireless users send text messages even if they are located on some of the more than 500,000 square miles of the U.S. that cannot be reached by cellular signals.









