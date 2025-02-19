T-Mobile and Metro announce iPhone 16e "on Us" deals

Apple, of course, introduced the iPhone 16e budget model today and there is plenty to like. A long-lasting battery life, tops among Apple's 6.1-inch phones, keeps the handset running for as long as 26 hours while watching video. The rear 48MP "2-in-1 camera system" adds a 2x Telephoto feature to the phone thanks to computational photography. Visual intelligence is offered via the Action Button, and the device supports Apple Intelligence





T-Mobile iPhone 16e with availability at T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile stores starting a week later. That is Friday, February 28th for the calendar challenged. This afternoonannounced its game plan for the iPhone 16e . On Friday, February 21st, the carrier will start accepting pre-orders for thewith availability atand Metro bystores starting a week later. That is Friday, February 28th for the calendar challenged.





Now something would be terribly wrong with the world if T-Mobile didn't have some deals for the iPhone 16e and...it does. So let's run through them, shall we? Starting this Friday, February 21st, new and existing T-Mobile subscribers can score iPhone 16e on Us (or up to $830 off) when they trade in an eligible device on Magenta Max or Go5G Plus/Next. They can also take advantage of the iPhone 16e on Us by trading in a phone and adding a line on Go5G or most plans.

Another promotion will allow a new or existing T-Mobile subscriber to take $500 off the price of an iPhone 16e when trading in an eligible device on Go5G or most plans. Or, you can trade in four eligible devices to receive four iPhone 16e units on Us along with four new voice lines for just $25/line a month. All of the above offers are available via 24 monthly bill credits plus tax.









T-Mobile business customers are also in on the deal. Through 24 monthly bill credits plus tax, the carrier's business customers are entitled to the following: Order the new iPhone from the T-Life app ( available for your iOS-powered phone or your Android-driven device ) and you'll be in line to receive free next-day shipping and free activation.business customers are also in on the deal. Through 24 monthly bill credits plus tax, the carrier's business customers are entitled to the following:





on Us (or up to $830 off) when trading in any eligible device on Go5G Business Plus/Next. iPhone 16e on Us (or up to $730 off) when adding a line on Business Unlimited Ultimate or for $99.99 (up to $500 off) when adding a line on Business Unlimited Advanced.





Starting Friday, February 28th, Metro by T-Mobile customers who bring their phone number to Metro get iPhone 16e on Us when they join Metro Flex Up or Metro Flex Plus and have accumulated 12 months of service credits. As T-Mobile notes, that's a savings of $599.99.





