T-Mobile's T-Priority becomes the Big Apple's lone carrier for first responders

T-Mobile made a huge announcement in New York City. T-Mobile signed a deal to be the lone carrier supporting the City of New York's first responders and its public safety network. That's a huge deal for T-Mobile . Just the other day, T-Mobile teased that it was going to make a major announcement on Thursday related to its T-Priority network for first responders. Today,made a huge announcement in New York City.signed a deal to be the lone carrier supporting the City of New York's first responders and its public safety network. That's a huge deal for





In a recent survey, 64% of first responders complained that an unreliable network was their main communications gripe. Some first responders are struggling with outdated 4G networks, congested traffic, slower speeds, and gaps in coverage. That's why it's important to understand how T-Priority works. Using T-Mobile 's standalone (SA) 5G network, T-Priority offers first responders slices of the T-Mobile 5G network allowing the latter to meet any special requirements that the first responders might have.









With 40% more 5G capacity, T-Priority allows the network to hook up with more devices while offering speeds up to 2.5 times faster than other providers. Using network slicing allows T-Mobile to deliver faster speeds on a more consistent basis while also delivering lower latency. To close network gaps on T-Priority, first responders have access to Starlink which is the satellite-based service that will help them stay connected even when they find themselves located in an area of the country where there is no earth-bound cellular service.







As we've mentioned before, T-Mobile 's standalone 5G network gives the carrier the ability to provide 5G network slices to first responders. We've discussed the difference before and now would be a propitious time to do so again. T-Mobile was the first carrier in the world to employ a standalone network which is simply one that uses a 5G core as opposed to older LTE networks that had 5G built over a 4G core. The latter was done by carriers to quickly offer 5G instead of waiting for an SA 5G network to be built.





SA 5G networks provide more capacity, faster speeds, lower latency and certain technological advantages such as network slicing.





Recommended Stories

T-Mobile has also arranged for certain tools from top manufacturers to be available and these will support 5G. For example, T-Mobile and its T-Priority service.

has also arranged for certain tools from top manufacturers to be available and these will support 5G. For example, Samsung will supply rugged AI-enabled devices powered by the T-Priority slice. Skydio will deliver drones equipped with T-Priority for First Responder (DFR) programs and public safety applications. A huge city like New York City needs to have its first responders able to stay in contact with fellow responders. Thursday's announcement is a big deal forand its T-Priority service.



