Google Pixel Tablet is discounted here!

T-Mobile's T-Priority becomes the Big Apple's lone carrier for first responders

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
T-Mobile Wireless service 5G
T-Mobile store is covered with magenta signs and lights.
Just the other day, T-Mobile teased that it was going to make a major announcement on Thursday related to its T-Priority network for first responders. Today, T-Mobile made a huge announcement in New York City. T-Mobile signed a deal to be the lone carrier supporting the City of New York's first responders and its public safety network. That's a huge deal for T-Mobile.

In a recent survey, 64% of first responders complained that an unreliable network was their main communications gripe. Some first responders are struggling with outdated 4G networks, congested traffic, slower speeds, and gaps in coverage. That's why it's important to understand how T-Priority works. Using T-Mobile's standalone (SA) 5G network, T-Priority offers first responders slices of the T-Mobile 5G network allowing the latter to meet any special requirements that the first responders might have.

First responders in New York City will use the T-Priority plan.
T-Mobile's SA 5G network will keep all NYC first responders connected. | Image credit-T-Mobile

With 40% more 5G capacity, T-Priority allows the network to hook up with more devices while offering speeds up to 2.5 times faster than other providers. Using network slicing allows T-Mobile to deliver faster speeds on a more consistent basis while also delivering lower latency. To close network gaps on T-Priority, first responders have access to Starlink which is the satellite-based service that will help them stay connected even when they find themselves located in an area of the country where there is no earth-bound cellular service.

"With T-Priority, T-Mobile is providing first responders with a dedicated slice of its 5G SA network to give them more capacity, faster 5G speeds and the highest priority — reinforcing its leadership in delivering the most advanced, reliable and scalable solutions for public safety. Plus, T-Mobile’s 5G SA offers state of the art security — helping ensure uninterrupted service even in the face of sophisticated cyber threats."-Callie Field, President, T-Mobile Business Group

As we've mentioned before, T-Mobile's standalone 5G network gives the carrier the ability to provide 5G network slices to first responders. We've discussed the difference before and now would be a propitious time to do so again. T-Mobile was the first carrier in the world to employ a standalone network which is simply one that uses a 5G core as opposed to older LTE networks that had 5G built over a 4G core. The latter was done by carriers to quickly offer 5G instead of waiting for an SA 5G network to be built.

SA 5G networks provide more capacity, faster speeds, lower latency and certain technological advantages such as network slicing.

Recommended Stories
T-Mobile has also arranged for certain tools from top manufacturers to be available and these will support 5G. For example, Samsung will supply rugged AI-enabled devices  powered by the T-Priority slice. Skydio will deliver drones equipped with T-Priority for First Responder (DFR) programs and public safety applications. A huge city like New York City needs to have its first responders able to stay in contact with fellow responders. Thursday's announcement is a big deal for T-Mobile and its T-Priority service.

First responders wanting to equip their family with a T-Mobile plan get 40% off family lines with T-Mobile’s Go5G unlimited plan.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.jpg
Alan Friedman Senior News Writer
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile users can get iPhone 16 for the price of a budget phone (no new line) [UPDATED]
T-Mobile users can get iPhone 16 for the price of a budget phone (no new line) [UPDATED]
Verizon customers will face financial consequences because of the company's short-sightedness
Verizon customers will face financial consequences because of the company's short-sightedness
There has never been a worse time to be a T-Mobile customer with a OnePlus phone
There has never been a worse time to be a T-Mobile customer with a OnePlus phone
This Verizon customer used a simple trick to get a big monthly rate discount, and so could you
This Verizon customer used a simple trick to get a big monthly rate discount, and so could you
Sticking with T-Mobile? These users say it all comes down to one thing
Sticking with T-Mobile? These users say it all comes down to one thing
Samsung Galaxy tri-foldable only available in select markets, will not feature crease improvements
Samsung Galaxy tri-foldable only available in select markets, will not feature crease improvements

Latest News

Samsung is selling all Galaxy Watch Ultra models at the same huge discount right now
Samsung is selling all Galaxy Watch Ultra models at the same huge discount right now
After several beta builds, Samsung is finally ready to release One UI 7
After several beta builds, Samsung is finally ready to release One UI 7
iPhone 16e pricing is just Apple bracing us for the iPhone 17, isn’t it?
iPhone 16e pricing is just Apple bracing us for the iPhone 17, isn’t it?
US iPhone prices may rise by 9% as a result of Trump's revenge tax
US iPhone prices may rise by 9% as a result of Trump's revenge tax
Get ready to say goodbye to one of the biggest Android app stores in the world!
Get ready to say goodbye to one of the biggest Android app stores in the world!
Sony to significantly improve the camera system of its upcoming flagship
Sony to significantly improve the camera system of its upcoming flagship
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless