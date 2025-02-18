T-Mobile says it will make a major announcement on Thursday

T-Mobile 's standalone (SA) 5G network, the carrier can slice the network to meet special demands made by certain customers. T-Mobile announced last September With's standalone (SA) 5G network, the carrier can slice the network to meet special demands made by certain customers.announced last September its new T-Priority service for first responders . In the process, it became the first 5G service for responders offering a network slice for police, fire, rescue, medical, and other users who put their lives on the line trying to help the rest of us.





Thanks to T-Priority's use of a 5G SA network and the network slice reserved for T-Priority users, these first responders take advantage of faster data speeds and lower latency even during times when there is peak traffic. T-Priority also gives first responders access to top equipment suppliers including Motorola Solutions, Ericsson, and 3rd-Eye Technologies, Inc. The goal for T-Mobile is to give first responders "A consistent 5G experience that will evolve to meet the changing needs of the first responder mission, backed by a dedicated, award-winning support system, to be ready when it matters most."

[img center inline [[426456]]:"This Thursday, T-Mobile says that it will make a major announcement related to its 5G powered T-Priority service for first responders. | Image credit-T-Mobile"]





T-Mobile says that it will make a major announcement that will impact first responders nationwide. The announcement will be made between 4:30 pm and 5:30 pm via a livestream. By using a network slice, first responders receive five times the network resources allotted to the average user connected to an average wireless network. And now T-Mobile is about to shock and stun the industry once again. This Thursday, February 20th,says that it will make a major announcement that will impact first responders nationwide. The announcement will be made between 4:30 pm and 5:30 pm via a livestream.





T-Mobile has to say about T-Priority and the future of public safety, If you're interested in hearing whathas to say about T-Priority and the future of public safety, click on this link and register to be allowed to view the event as it streamed live on Thursday.





Think about how a disaster can result in heavy cellular traffic even though first responders need to be able to communicate with each other to arrange for the triage and transport of victims to the hospital. Thanks to the use of a 5G slice by first responders, regardless of the traffic on the network, the T-Priority network will be able to provide police, fire, rescue, and medical teams with the means to communicate using a speedy 5G network. The network has enough bandwidth to handle multiple events each demanding that first responders work together to safely rescue those in serious danger of losing their lives.



