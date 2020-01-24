T-Mobile upgrades 4G and 5G networks in Miami ahead of the Super Bowl

Besides the high transfer speeds, another advantage of 5G is that it allows a large number of users to connect without the quality of the connection being affected. This makes it perfect for concerts and sporting events.But the improved coverage won’t be coming from mobile stations, a common practice for major events like the Super Bowl. Instead, T-Mobile is making permanent upgrades to its network that local residents and especially fans of the Miami Dolphins will be able to enjoy for a long time.Of course, to make use of the 5G speeds you’ll need a 5G phone and those are still few and far between. Worry not, though, soon 5G phones will not only be plentiful in variety but cheaper as well. The first batch is coming just a week after the Super Bowl with the announcement of the Galaxy S20 series.