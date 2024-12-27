T-Mobile will terminate 5G internet service if it suspects you don't need it

Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

T-Mobile's home internet uses the extra capacity on its 5G network, which is why it's careful about not compromising the experience for mobile customers by adding too many internet subscribers. The company has now come up with a new way to open the service up to more customers without increasing the load on its network.

T-Mobile's fixed wireless access (FWA) service or home internet customers get a 5G gateway device that converts 5G signal to Wi-Fi. The company has apparently decided to terminate service for those with inactive gateways.



T-Mobile will cancel your home internet line if you are subscribed to the service but don't actively use it. The company began notifying customers on December 9 about the cancellation and started enforcing the change on December 23.

While T-Mobile doesn't mention restricted capacity as the reason behind this new change, that's bound to be it. Otherwise, what does the company care whether or not you are using the service as long as you are paying for it every month?

The move may anger customers who never intended to cancel service, regardless of their reliance on it. However, if you only use T-Mobile's home internet occasionally, you might want to consider its backup plans.

Otherwise, if you'd like to keep it, you can email T-Mobile to restore service if yours is canceled.

Overall, it appears to be a win-win decision for most parties involved. For starters, if you never use home internet, it doesn't make sense for you to pay for it every month. At the same time, you'll be freeing up capacity for someone who will actually be using it.

If you want to read between the lines, The Mobile Report has hinted at the possibility that T-Mobile is coming after customers who use third-party gateways or those who purchased a second-hand gateway on resale websites. Also, it will relieve unsuspecting customers who were sold service by pushy T-Mobile salespersons without their knowledge of unnecessary monthly charges.
Anam Hamid Senior News and Deals Writer
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.

