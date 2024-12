T-Mobile will terminate 5G internet service if it suspects you don't need it

T-Mobile

will cancel your home internet line if you are subscribed to the service but don't actively use it. The company began notifying customers on December 9 about the cancellation and started enforcing the change on December 23.Whiledoesn't mention restricted capacity as the reason behind this new change, that's bound to be it. Otherwise, what does the company care whether or not you are using the service as long as you are paying for it every month?The move may anger customers who never intended to cancel service, regardless of their reliance on it. However, if you only use's home internet occasionally, you might want to consider its backup plans Otherwise, if you'd like to keep it, you can emailto restore service if yours is canceled.Overall, it appears to be a win-win decision for most parties involved. For starters, if you never use home internet, it doesn't make sense for you to pay for it every month. At the same time, you'll be freeing up capacity for someone who will actually be using it.If you want to read between the lines,has hinted at the possibility thatis coming after customers who use third-party gateways or those who purchased a second-hand gateway on resale websites. Also, it will relieve unsuspecting customers who were sold service by pushysalespersons without their knowledge of unnecessary monthly charges.