T-Mobile's best holiday deal might be these three new 5G plans with low prices and amazing perks





But that's where not one and not two but But that's where not one and not two but three new 5G plans come in , launching next week to allow new and existing T-Mo customers to save big bucks on their Home Internet service without jumping through too many hoops.

Say goodbye to Home Internet Unlimited and hello to Rely and Amplified plans!





If you're the least bit familiar with Magenta's fast-growing Home Internet network, you probably know that you can currently choose between just two plans ( Backup option not included).





As such, if you feel like the Home Internet Plus option is too rich for your blood, at $70 a month with AutoPay, you have to settle for the entry-level Home Internet Unlimited service tier at $50 a month. Starting Wednesday, December 11, Home Internet Unlimited will essentially be replaced by a Rely plan priced at the same 50 bucks a month, with a mid-tier new Amplified option costing an extra $10.



Receive the latest T-Mobile news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.





The Rely and Amplified plans will of course be identical in many key aspects, including unlimited data, no equipment fees, no annual contracts, and simple self-setup, with the pricier option boosting your home cybersecurity to the "advanced" level and "amping up your experience" with T-Mobile 's "latest 5G gateway" for better speeds.





Keep in mind that the Rely plan also comes with its very own 5G gateway, but you're apparently looking at an older and slower model if you want to keep your monthly spending in check. And speaking of reducing your expenses, the Rely and Amplified prices can go down to $35 and $45 respectively with a voice line ( any voice line), which is a killer deal I expect most T-Mobile Home Internet customers will look to take advantage of.

Go "all-in" with Hulu, Paramount, and more!





Yes, the Home Internet Plus plan has a new name and the same old $70 price, which does however include more value than ever before. Or rather will include from December 11.





You don't have to be a rocket scientist to figure out that T-Mobile 's new All-In option comes with everything the Amplified plan includes, as well as a couple of surprise perks in the form of Hulu (with ads) and Paramount+ (Essential) access at no extra cost.





Like its Home Internet Plus predecessor, the All-In plan is also set to come bundled with a complimentary Wi-Fi Mesh Access Point in addition to T-Mobile 's "latest" and greatest 5G gateway.









On top of everything else, the Rely, Amplified, and All-In options all come with a Price Lock guarantee as well, although unfortunately for T-Mo, that's not a very reliable promise anymore . Of course, the "Un-carrier" could make good on its word this time around, but it's probably wise to hope for the best and be prepared for the worst as far as potential price hikes are concerned.





In addition to regular consumers, small businesses will also be able to choose from Rely, Amplified, and All-In Home Internet plans at $50, $60, and $70 respectively starting December 11, with the only notable difference being that the middle option includes a Mesh Access Point and the top-tier plan two such devices as far as small businesses are concerned.