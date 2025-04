T-Mobile is opening this hugely popular (and rarely criticized) 5G service to more users

T-Mobile





with taxes and fees still included and no pricing shenanigans reported... as of yet). Unfortunately, unlike T-Mo's ubiquitous wireless network, the 5G Home Internet footprint has progressed very slowly over the last few years, leading to The ultra-high-speed 5G service (for your home) is super-reliable, incredibly easy to set up, and above all, extremely affordable (taxes and fees still included and no pricing shenanigans reported... as of yet). Unfortunately, unlike T-Mo's ubiquitous wireless network, the 5G Home Internet footprint has progressed very slowly over the last few years, leading to a waitlist of more than a million people at the end of 2024.





T-Mobile T-Mobile 5G Home Internet signups at monthly prices of $35 and up. While it's currently unclear how many of thosesubscribers may have received the chance to join that exclusive club, another subset of the "Un-carrier's" customers will apparently be able to do the same thing soon. That's because Mint Mobile has reportedly started sending special invitations for5G Home Internet signups at monthly prices of $35 and up.



If that sounds low to you... then you're probably not very familiar with Magenta's ongoing promotion for its voice customers. Existing T-Mobile customers with any such plan can already pay as little as 35 bucks a month for Home Internet access (with a 5G Gateway device included), and now this same deal is expanding to (some) Mint Mobile users.





Once owned by none other than Ryan Reynolds, Mint was acquired by T-Mobile last year in exchange for around $1.3 billion, boasting an estimated user base of 4 million people. That's obviously a small drop in the "Un-carrier's" industry-leading ocean , but even if T-Mo is not ready to roll out 5G Home Internet service to all those customers yet, today's report of what essentially sounds like a public beta test should put a smile on the faces of some of our dear readers.









For $35 a month, mind you, Mint Mobile T-Mobile will hook you up with unlimited data at "fast speeds" on the Rely plan. If you want T-Mo's "fastest speeds" and a "high-performance premium" 5G Gateway, as well as Advanced Cyber Security tools, you'll have to cough up (at least) $45 a month on the Amplified plan. Finally, you can go "All-In" (with an email invite) and enjoy the "fastest speeds" available in "more parts of your home" with a Wi-Fi Mesh Access Point, as well as 24/7 live assistance with video support and both Hulu and Paramount+ streaming, at the low total price of $55 a month.





That's some pretty amazing value across the board that you can pair (if you're lucky) with your already ultra-affordable Mint Mobile wireless plan. Once again, what's not to love here?

