T-Mobile is opening this hugely popular (and rarely criticized) 5G service to more users

Mint Mobile has reportedly started sending special invitations for 5G Home Internet signups at monthly prices of $35 and up.





If that sounds low to you... then you're probably not very familiar with Magenta's ongoing promotion for its voice customers. Existing T-Mobile customers with any such plan can already pay as little as 35 bucks a month for Home Internet access (with a 5G Gateway device included), and now this same deal is expanding to (some) Mint Mobile users.





Once owned by none other than Ryan Reynolds, Mint was acquired by T-Mobile last year in exchange for around $1.3 billion, boasting an estimated user base of 4 million people. That's obviously a small drop in the "Un-carrier's" industry-leading ocean , but even if T-Mo is not ready to roll out 5G Home Internet service to all those customers yet, today's report of what essentially sounds like a public beta test should put a smile on the faces of some of our dear readers.









For $35 a month, mind you, Mint Mobile T-Mobile will hook you up with unlimited data at "fast speeds" on the Rely plan. If you want T-Mo's "fastest speeds" and a "high-performance premium" 5G Gateway, as well as Advanced Cyber Security tools, you'll have to cough up (at least) $45 a month on the Amplified plan. Finally, you can go "All-In" (with an email invite) and enjoy the "fastest speeds" available in "more parts of your home" with a Wi-Fi Mesh Access Point, as well as 24/7 live assistance with video support and both Hulu and Paramount+ streaming, at the low total price of $55 a month.





That's some pretty amazing value across the board that you can pair (if you're lucky) with your already ultra-affordable Mint Mobile wireless plan. Once again, what's not to love here?