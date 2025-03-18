T-Mobile embarks on 6G journey with strong commitment to subscribers and businesses

T-Mobile

Mike Sievert, CEO T-Mobile , March 2025



Recommended Stories

NVIDIA founder and CEO Jensen Huang said last year that AI-RAN would help telecommunications providers "deliver enhanced experiences through generative AI, robotics and autonomous technologies."





Jensen Huang, CEO NVIDIA, March 2025



T-Mobile had previously promised "transformational network experiences for customers through the development of AI-RAN." The company said that AI-RAN would deliver faster speeds, reduced latency, and improved reliability required for the latest gaming, augmented reality, and social media apps. had previously promised "transformational network experiences for customers through the development of AI-RAN." The company said that AI-RAN would deliver faster speeds, reduced latency, and improved reliability required for the latest gaming, augmented reality, and social media apps.





Mark Peters, CEO MITRE, March 2025





AI-RAN will create algorithms to determine the network adjustments for maximum performance and predict real-time capacity needs. It will unlock the capacity and performance that customers demand from networks.