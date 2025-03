T-Mobile embarks on 6G journey with strong commitment to subscribers and businesses

Receive the latest T-Mobile news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy

T-Mobile





Mike Sievert, CEO T-Mobile , March 2025

Recommended Stories NVIDIA founder and CEO Jensen Huang said last year that AI-RAN would help telecommunications providers "deliver enhanced experiences through generative AI, robotics and autonomous technologies."

Jensen Huang, CEO NVIDIA, March 2025

T-Mobile had previously promised "transformational network experiences for customers through the development of AI-RAN." The company said that AI-RAN would deliver faster speeds, reduced latency, and improved reliability required for the latest gaming, augmented reality, and social media apps. had previously promised "transformational network experiences for customers through the development of AI-RAN." The company said that AI-RAN would deliver faster speeds, reduced latency, and improved reliability required for the latest gaming, augmented reality, and social media apps.

Mark Peters, CEO MITRE, March 2025

AI-RAN will create algorithms to determine the network adjustments for maximum performance and predict real-time capacity needs. It will unlock the capacity and performance that customers demand from networks.





Chuck Robbins, CEO Cisco, March 2025





Shaygan Kheradpir, Chairman advisory board ODC, March 2025

In late 2024, T-Mobile teamed up with NVIDIA, Ericsson, and Nokia to develop next-generation wireless technologies. The company has now deepened its partnership with NVIDIA by announcing a collaboration on the development of 6G using AI as the core technology.For the new program, T-Mobile and NVIDIA have also roped in MITRE, Cisco, ODC, and Booz Allen Hamilton. The alliance wants to create an AI-powered network architecture for 6G using NVIDIA's AI Aerial platform.Announced last year, the AI Aerial platform aims to reshape wireless networks by integrating AI and Radio Access Networks (AI-RAN). It's designed to optimize network performance and efficiency.As opposed to adding AI as an afterthought, developing AI-native networks will allow companies to provide enhanced services and make the best use of available spectrum, or improve spectral efficiency. After all, spectrum is a valuable but finite source, which is why T-Mobile is swapping some with AT&T and Verizon to improve the quality of its 5G network.A collaboration with NVIDIA will let the company deliver an AI-native network based on the AI Aerial platform.The first step towards an AI-powered 6G network is AI-RAN, which merges AI with mobile networks to improve radio signal processing.The deep integration of AI will result in enhanced spectral efficiency, lower operational complexity, and curtailed costs.This marks the beginning of's 6G journey. CEO Mike Sievert hopes that the collaboration will enable it to power the next generation of experiences that its customers expect.