T-Mobile embarks on 6G journey with strong commitment to subscribers and businesses
In late 2024, T-Mobile teamed up with NVIDIA, Ericsson, and Nokia to develop next-generation wireless technologies. The company has now deepened its partnership with NVIDIA by announcing a collaboration on the development of 6G using AI as the core technology.
For the new program, T-Mobile and NVIDIA have also roped in MITRE, Cisco, ODC, and Booz Allen Hamilton. The alliance wants to create an AI-powered network architecture for 6G using NVIDIA's AI Aerial platform.
As opposed to adding AI as an afterthought, developing AI-native networks will allow companies to provide enhanced services and make the best use of available spectrum, or improve spectral efficiency. After all, spectrum is a valuable but finite source, which is why T-Mobile is swapping some with AT&T and Verizon to improve the quality of its 5G network.
The first step towards an AI-powered 6G network is AI-RAN, which merges AI with mobile networks to improve radio signal processing.
The deep integration of AI will result in enhanced spectral efficiency, lower operational complexity, and curtailed costs.
This marks the beginning of T-Mobile's 6G journey. CEO Mike Sievert hopes that the collaboration will enable it to power the next generation of experiences that its customers expect.
Announced last year, the AI Aerial platform aims to reshape wireless networks by integrating AI and Radio Access Networks (AI-RAN). It's designed to optimize network performance and efficiency.
A collaboration with NVIDIA will let the company deliver an AI-native network based on the AI Aerial platform.
This is an exciting next step to the AI-RAN Innovation Center efforts we began last September at our Capital Markets Day in partnership with NVIDIA. Working with these additional industry leaders on research to natively integrate AI into the network as we begin the journey to 6G will enable the network performance, efficiency and scale to power the next generation of experiences that customers and businesses expect.
Mike Sievert, CEO T-Mobile, March 2025
NVIDIA founder and CEO Jensen Huang said last year that AI-RAN would help telecommunications providers "deliver enhanced experiences through generative AI, robotics and autonomous technologies."
Next-generation wireless networks will be revolutionary, and we have an unprecedented opportunity to ensure AI is woven in from the start. Working with leaders in the field, we’re building an AI-enhanced 6G network that achieves extreme spectral efficiency.
Jensen Huang, CEO NVIDIA, March 2025
T-Mobile had previously promised "transformational network experiences for customers through the development of AI-RAN." The company said that AI-RAN would deliver faster speeds, reduced latency, and improved reliability required for the latest gaming, augmented reality, and social media apps.
By integrating AI into 6G in the beginning, we can solve a wide range of problems, from enhancing service delivery to unlocking required spectrum availability to fuel wireless growth.
Mark Peters, CEO MITRE, March 2025
AI-RAN will create algorithms to determine the network adjustments for maximum performance and predict real-time capacity needs. It will unlock the capacity and performance that customers demand from networks.
With 6G on the horizon, it’s critical for the industry to work together to build AI-native networks for the future. Cisco is at the forefront of developing secure infrastructure technology for AI, and we are proud to work with NVIDIA and the broader ecosystem to create an AI-enhanced network that improves performance, reliability and security for our customers.
Chuck Robbins, CEO Cisco, March 2025
ODC is at the forefront of developing and deploying AI-native ORAN 2.0 networks, enabling service providers to on-ramp seamlessly from 5G to 6G by taking advantage of the vast AI ecosystem to redefine the future of connectivity.
Shaygan Kheradpir, Chairman advisory board ODC, March 2025
