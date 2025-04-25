Swollen Pixel 7a battery? You may be in for a free replacement (or cash)
Google has a new repair program for the Pixel 7a if you're experiencing an unexpected battery swelling problem with the phone. The new extended program may let Google give you a free battery replacement. Also, there are a couple of appeasement options for the affected users.
Not too long ago, several Pixel 7a users reported swollen batteries. The users took to Reddit and Google Pixel forums to share their problems. And now, Google has announced an extended repair program for the phone.
It's worth mentioning that the issue is not affecting every Pixel 7a phone out there. This program covers cases with visible swelling of the battery and the phone's battery draining significantly faster than usual even with minimal use. Also, if it fails to charge.
Meanwhile, Google says that after the online check, your phone will need to undergo a physical inspection as well. Also, as with anything, keep in mind that there are some conditions to be able to benefit from the free battery replacement. If your device has suffered damage from liquids, has been exposed to sharp objects, or excessive force has been applied to it, it won't be eligible for that extended repair offer.
Supported countries for the offer include the USA, India, Canada, the UK, Germany, Japan, and Singapore. Meanwhile, for the appeasement options, if your country doesn't have a mail-in option for a repair, you can claim $200 converted to your local currency, or get advantage of a $300 discount to purchase a new Pixel. This is if your phone is without a warranty. If it's still with the warranty, a bigger $456 payment may be available to you.
On a support page, Google said it has determined some Pixel 7a phones may suffer from unexpected battery swelling, and now the affected users may be eligible for a free battery replacement or another form of appeasement from the company. It depends on the country you live in and the warranty status.
If you're experiencing the problem, you can check if you're eligible to get a free replacement online. In order to do that, go to Google's support page and confirm your Gmail ID with which you registered the phone. You may have to also enter the IMEI code of your unit. Google may also ask you a few more questions to clarify what the issue you're experiencing is.
The Pixel 7a was announced in 2023 and was one of the best mid-range phones for that year. Starting at $499, the Pixel 7a brought good value, 90Hz display refresh rate, and very strong cameras.
