This sweeter-than-sweet 256GB Galaxy Tab S9 FE markdown remains in the spotlight on Amazon

If you’re looking for ways to touch upon Galaxy flagship tablet performance on the cheap, then you can safely pick the Galaxy Tab S9 FE through this Amazon deal. Right now, you can get the 256GB model at a cool 14% discount, which equates to $72 in savings.

Albeit this markdown isn’t really head-turning, we can’t deny the fact that it lands this particular storage version of the Galaxy slate at its best price. So, suppose you’re looking for a reasonably-priced Android tablet with a durable design reminiscent of the Galaxy Tab S9 Series. In that case, this puppy is among the best choices you can make right now, especially if you take advantage of Amazon’s deal.

At $72 off, the Galaxy slate released just a few months ago easily rivals many of the best mid-range tablets, and it’s undoubtedly a suitable alternative to the Google Pixel Tablet and even the OnePlus Pad. How so? Well, it boasts a much more durable and compact design than those two and also has an IP68 rating.

Aside from the top-notch design, the Tab S9 FE wins hearts with its beautiful 10.9-inch screen with 2304 x 1440 resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. Granted, that’s nowhere near what you get on the Galaxy Tab S9 or the S9+, but we need to remember corners had to be cut to keep the FE model at a more affordable price point.

Samsung integrated its latest Exynos 1380 chipset on this bad boy to give you plenty of horsepower for all sorts of tasks. We wouldn’t advise you to push its boundaries with hardcore multitasking, but the chipset should be more than suitable for everyday use.

Of course, you also have a fantastic 12MP selfie camera for online meetings and video chats with friends. Other cool perks include an S Pen in the box for whenever you feel like drawing or taking a quick note, a dedicated microSD card slot, and an 8,000mAh battery with 45W charging speeds.

There’s just no denying it – the Galaxy Tab S9 FE is indeed a remarkable choice in the mid-range segment. Now that it’s enjoying this sweeter-than-ever markdown at Amazon, it may be an even more irresistible option for some of you. Don’t miss out!

