Apple could release surprise update before dropping iOS 15 next month

Apple could release surprise update before dropping iOS 15 next month0
Developer Brendan Shanks posted a tweet recently (via ZDNet) in which he noted that according to a beta of Apple's Xcode software development platform, the tech giant is planning to release iOS 14.8 which is something of a surprise considering that iOS 15 is currently being beta tested with the final version expected to drop as soon as next month. The update could be needed to set up the iPhone to work with a new feature that Apple has already announced.
Other possibilities include adding the software needed for the child sexual abuse material (CSAM) detection system that Apple recently announced. While most people would be in favor of ending the spread of material that would be considered sexual child abuse, some would consider this the beginning of a slippery slope. The fear is that Apple will exploit the system to scan pictures taken by users that have nothing to do with child abuse.
Apple released iOS 14 on September 16th, 2020 which gives us a possible release date for iOS 15 sometime over the next five weeks.