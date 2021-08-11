Save on iPhone 12 5G with 12m plan

 View

Save on iPhone 12 5G with 12m plan

 View
iOS Apple Software updates

Apple could release surprise update before dropping iOS 15 next month

Alan Friedman
By @wolfcallsputs
0
Apple could release surprise update before dropping iOS 15 next month
Developer Brendan Shanks posted a tweet recently (via ZDNet) in which he noted that according to a beta of Apple's Xcode software development platform, the tech giant is planning to release iOS 14.8 which is something of a surprise considering that iOS 15 is currently being beta tested with the final version expected to drop as soon as next month. The update could be needed to set up the iPhone to work with a new feature that Apple has already announced.

As Apple says, "iOS now offers a choice between two software update versions in the Settings app. You can update to the latest version of iOS 15 as soon as it's released for the latest features and most complete set of security updates. Or continue on iOS 14 and still get important security updates until you're ready to upgrade to the next major version." The update to iOS 14.8 could contain the software necessary to make this possible.

Other possibilities include adding the software needed for the child sexual abuse material (CSAM) detection system that Apple recently announced. While most people would be in favor of ending the spread of material that would be considered sexual child abuse, some would consider this the beginning of a slippery slope. The fear is that Apple will exploit the system to scan pictures taken by users that have nothing to do with child abuse.

A website containing an Open Letter to Apple shares concerns about photo scanning by stating that "Apple's proposal introduces a backdoor that threatens to undermine fundamental privacy protections for all users of Apple products." The letter goes on to say that Apple's measures could turn every iPhone into a device that is always scanning images thus turning the handset into a "a radical new tool for invasive surveillance, with little oversight to prevent eventual abuse and unreasonable expansion of the scope of surveillance."

Apple released iOS 14 on September 16th, 2020 which gives us a possible release date for iOS 15 sometime over the next five weeks.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Phantom Green Galaxy Z Fold 3 pre-orders are already sold out
by Anam Hamid,  0
Phantom Green Galaxy Z Fold 3 pre-orders are already sold out
Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 3 multitasking crushes the iPad
by Radoslav Minkov,  2
Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 3 multitasking crushes the iPad
Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 are first to get useful new WhatsApp feature
by Alan Friedman,  0
Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 are first to get useful new WhatsApp feature
Some Pixel users finally getting the Google call recording feature
by Anam Hamid,  0
Some Pixel users finally getting the Google call recording feature
S Pen on Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G: how does it work, what is it used for?
by Preslav Kateliev,  0
S Pen on Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G: how does it work, what is it used for?
Watch this Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 event announcement recap in just 5 minutes
by Victor Hristov,  0
Watch this Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 event announcement recap in just 5 minutes
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless