Surprise! Pixel 3a and 3a XL receive an unexpected OTA update

On Monday, Google released the monthly Android security patch as well as the quarterly Pixel feature drop. Those sporting a Pixel 4 and later received the updates but Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL owners, who weren't expecting to receive anything, had a special update of their own. The first Pixel mid-rangers (released by Google in May 2019) received a surprise 10MB update that did not include the latest security patch.







The Verizon listing of this update for the Pixel 3a line says that it contains software version SP2A.220505.006 but keeps the May 2022 security level. The carrier states that "The current software update provides performance improvements for your device." This week's update has nothing to do with the expected bon voyage final update for the Pixel 3a line which is expected to take place next month.





The July update will be the last for the Pixel 3a series and will allow Google to give Pixel 3a and 3a XL users a stable Android send-off. That final update for the mid-rangers will include patches that will close all of the major exploits that have already been closed on other Pixel handsets.





The next Pixel models to get the chop (as RuPaul might say) will be the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL. The pair will lose Android support in October 2022 after they receive the OTA update for Android 14. It is hard to believe that the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL are already facing EOL (End Of line) status before the end of this year







To find the most recent update on your Pixel 3a and 3a XL, go to Settings > System > System update .



