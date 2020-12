Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL get their very last update

Arguably, the Pixel 2 XL is the finest Pixel handset ever made. Launched in October 2017 along with the Pixel 2 , the Pixel 2 XL hit the market with Android 8 Oreo pre-installed and the series is now powered with Android 11. But that is where the system updates end for the Pixel 2 line. As for the monthly updates, the pair did not receive the November security update last month and instead they received that update today. However, the November security update received today is the end of the line for the second-generation Pixels. Google promised users three annual updates and those have all been completed (Android 8 to Android 9, Android 9 to Android 10, and Android 10 to Android 11). And the promised three years of security updates is now finished as well.