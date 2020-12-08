Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL get their very last update
Arguably, the Pixel 2 XL is the finest Pixel handset ever made. Launched in October 2017 along with the Pixel 2, the Pixel 2 XL hit the market with Android 8 Oreo pre-installed and the series is now powered with Android 11. But that is where the system updates end for the Pixel 2 line. As for the monthly updates, the pair did not receive the November security update last month and instead they received that update today. However, the November security update received today is the end of the line for the second-generation Pixels. Google promised users three annual updates and those have all been completed (Android 8 to Android 9, Android 9 to Android 10, and Android 10 to Android 11). And the promised three years of security updates is now finished as well.
Yesterday, Pixel 3 and newer models received the quarterly Pixel feature update including Extreme Battery Saver which runs only the essentials to save on battery life. Hold for Me has Google Assistant monitoring your call when you are on hold. When a live person returns to the call, you are reconnected to it. There are other cool features being added to eligible Pixel devices. Unfortunately, Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL models will not receive it.
To update your eligible Pixel phone go to Settings > System > Advanced > System update.