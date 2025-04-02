Google Pixel 9 is discounted here!

AI boost for gamers? Intel's new laptop chip pulls off a surprise FPS win

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Processors Laptops
Intel's logo on a building.
In a special event in China, Intel officially launched its Core Ultra 200H and 200HX mobile CPUs for laptops, designed for gaming laptops, mobile workstations, and other premium systems.

The big revelation coming from the announcement is about AI (I know, surprising, right?). However, it's not just a gimmick, as Intel was able to demonstrate noticeable AI performance uplifts thanks to the built-in NPU (Neural Processing Unit, also known as AI accelerator) for local AI tasks.

Intel demonstrated the power of the configuration using the game Black Myth: Wukong. With the Core Ultra 9 285HX's integrated GPU and AI Assistant working together, the game ran at 94 FPS. However, with the NPU taking over the AI Assistant and the GPU only handling graphics, the game's framerate jumped to 108 FPS.

Yes, the difference isn't huge, but it clearly shows how much more powerful the NPU is at handling AI tasks.



Intel also says that the AI Assistant also helps as a companion during the game, and can be interacted with via voice in real-time. It can give you hints or answer questions.

Intel's Core Ultra Series 2 chips were first announced at CES 2025. The 285H performs impressively at single and multi-core tests, its efficiency, and especially so with the integrated GPU's newfound powers.

One thing that is a bit baffling though is that  Intel's NPU was only offering 13 TOPS of AI power. (TOPS stands for trillions of operations per second). Copilot+, for one, requires at least 40 TOPS of power, so it looks rather strange Intel's solution only rocks 13.

The CPUs that were announced at the CES are super powerful but confusingly, with less potent NPUs. Nevertheless, during this presentation, Intel was able to show that even an NPU with just 13 TOPS can handle some fancy gaming with newfound AI tricks. 
Did you enjoy reading this article?
There's more to explore with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/262-200/Iskra-P.jpg
Iskra Petrova Senior News and Deals Writer
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities. Outside her professional life, Izzy, a literature master's degree holder, enjoys reading, painting, and learning languages. She's also a personal growth advocate, believing in the power of experience and gratitude. Whether it's walking her Chihuahua or singing her heart out, Izzy embraces life with passion and curiosity.
Read the latest from Iskra Petrova

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile subscribers will receive their disappointing data breach settlement checks soon
T-Mobile subscribers will receive their disappointing data breach settlement checks soon
AT&T customers are fed up with what they perceive as shady sales practices by authorized resellers
AT&T customers are fed up with what they perceive as shady sales practices by authorized resellers
The 256GB Galaxy Tab S9 is a top bargain at this year's Amazon Spring Sale
The 256GB Galaxy Tab S9 is a top bargain at this year's Amazon Spring Sale
AT&T is shutting down a major texting service
AT&T is shutting down a major texting service
Verizon is having a pricing crisis
Verizon is having a pricing crisis
T-Mobile email reveals whether your phone is eligible for 90 days of free Starlink satellite service
T-Mobile email reveals whether your phone is eligible for 90 days of free Starlink satellite service

Latest News

Samsung's largest tablets yet, the Galaxy Tab S10 FE and Galaxy Tab S10 FE+, are now official
Samsung's largest tablets yet, the Galaxy Tab S10 FE and Galaxy Tab S10 FE+, are now official
Limited-time 59% discount makes the rugged Sony SRS-XG300 speaker an absolute steal
Limited-time 59% discount makes the rugged Sony SRS-XG300 speaker an absolute steal
Samsung's future phone might fold not once, not twice, but four times
Samsung's future phone might fold not once, not twice, but four times
Update might be coming for Monster Hunter Wilds – so your laptop can finally run it
Update might be coming for Monster Hunter Wilds – so your laptop can finally run it
The next Galaxy Ring could pioneer a massive battery revolution for Samsung’s wearables
The next Galaxy Ring could pioneer a massive battery revolution for Samsung’s wearables
Customer buys an iPhone straight from Apple - ends up tangled in AT&T, Verizon, and H2O mess
Customer buys an iPhone straight from Apple - ends up tangled in AT&T, Verizon, and H2O mess
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless