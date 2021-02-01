Did you download and install the latest Surface Duo update?
Tomorrow is Groundhog Day which means that January is over and we are now in February. Just before we said goodbye to the first month of the new year, Microsoft unleashed an update for its dual-screened Surface Duo productivity device. Posted by Microsoft on its support site, we should point out that this update is available only to unlocked variants of the device.
- Scenarios discussed in the December 2020 and January 2021 Android Security Bulletin.
- Improvement to the stability of the Surface Duo's user interface.
- Under certain conditions, another caller can be added to a conference call.
- When speaker mode is enabled, the Surface Duo's audio quality is improved.
- The device's touch stability is improved.
Looking at the changelist, we can see that the update improves the sound, touch, and communications aspects of the Surface Duo. One update that Surface Duo owners expected to have received by now, the one that updates the phone to Android 11, has yet to arrive.
The Surface Duo is equipped with a pair of 5.6-inch AMOLED screens with a resolution of 1350 x 1800. Using the cutting-edge hinge on the phone, the two screens can be opened at 180-degrees to create one larger tablet-sized 8.1-inch with a resolution of 1800 x 2700. The Surface Duo is powered by 2019's Snapdragon 855 and is equipped with 6GB of memory and 128GB/256GB of storage. The former variant is priced at $1,399.99 or you can make 30 monthly payments of $46.67. The model with the larger amount of storage is priced at $100 more or 30 monthly payments of $50.
To update your Surface Duo, go to Settings > System update > Check for update. After you download and install the update, click on Restart now.