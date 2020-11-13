Supplier looks to replace declining orders from Huawei with new business from Apple
Sunny Optical is not that small store on the corner where you purchase your eyeglasses. Nor is it a company that replaces cracked windshields on cars. Sunny Optical Technology Company Limited, known as Sunny Optical, designs optical products including camera and lens modules. It also is a supplier to Chinese phone manufacturers like Huawei, Oppo and Vivo.
Sunnier days ahead for wannabe iPhone supplier Sunny Opticals
For now though, Sunny Opticals expects to lose plenty of business because of the U.S. sanctions against Huawei. Industry sources state that in trying to keep a "sunny" disposition, Sunny is looking to get into the running to win some business from Apple. The company hopes to supply Apple with lens modules for use with the 2021 iPhone 13 series. Digitimes says that Apple might be looking to build some cheaper handsets next year to compete with mid-range models produced bu Samsung, Xiaomi, Oppo, and Vivo. Those first two names do very well with their mid-rangers such as the Galaxy A line made by Sammy and Xiaomi's value for money game plan. Apple is expected to compete and might widen its supply chain in order to lower the cost of obtaining certain supplies. Digitimes says that it is more likely that Sunny grabs up some of Apple's iPhone business in 2022 instead of next year.
While Sunny is considered one of the top players in the optical device and lens supply chain, it is not considered to be as technologically advanced as other suppliers in the category such as Largan Precision which happens to be a member of Apple's supply chain.