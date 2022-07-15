These are the phones I'm going to buy if I win the T-Mobile Home Run Derby Bracket Challenge

How would you like to win $100,000 from T-Mobile? You don't even have to be a T-Mobile subscriber to enter the carrier's Home Run Derby Bracket Challenge. Those 18 years of age who are legal residents of the United States including the District of Columbia and the US commonwealths, territories, and possessions, or are residents of Canada (excluding Quebec) who are 18 years of age or older in their state/territory/province of residence, are allowed to compete for the $100,000.







Those who do qualify have until 8 pm on Monday, July 18th to submit an online entry for the challenge. To enter, tap on this link to be sent to https://www.mlb.com/brackets/home-run-derby. In the upper right corner of the screen click on Sign In and enter your information. Otherwise, click on the bottom of the page in order to create an account.

Win $100,000 from the nation's second-largest carrier, T-Mobile







Once you've successfully logged in, you're presented with the brackets for the 2022 MLB Home Run Derby. Your job is to fill out the brackets with the name of the player that you think will win each matchup by smacking the most home runs. For example, in the first round you're asked to pick the winner between the Phillies Kyle Schwarber and future first round Hall of Famer Albert Pujols.





Click on all of the round one winners you are picking and continue selecting winners through the finals. My entry has New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso edging out Schwarber, the current NL homer leader, to win his third straight Home Run Derby.





You will have to answer some questions that are used as tiebreakers. One question asks you to guess who will hit the longest homer in the contest. You'll also be asked to come up with the distance of the longest home run of the evening. You'll also be asked to come up with the total number of Home Runs hit and the the total number of long balls swatted by the winner of the Derby.

These are the new phones we'd buy with the prize money







T-Mobile is celebrating its tenth year as a partner of Major League Baseball. T-Mobile Park is the home field for the Seattle Mariners. And regardless of whether you know much about baseball, you can still take a shot at winning $100,000 from the nation's second largest carrier. One entry is allowed per person and there is a scoring system used to determine the winner.





If you feel confident, you can start writing down the new phones that you are going to purchase with the prize money. Here is my list in no particular order:





Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4.

Motorola Razr 2022.

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Google Pixel 7 Pro.

Moto Edge 30 Ultra.





I picked the Galaxy Z Fold 4 because Samsung keeps improving the foldable each year and this year's model could be the best Android phone of 2022. The iPhone Pro Max 14 could take the iPhone to another level. Hopefully Google learned a thing or two and makes big strides on the Pixel 7 Pro by adding an improved fingerprint scanner and Face Unlock. The Moto Edge 30 Ultra will sport a 200MP camera sensor and 125W fast charging. I also have the Razr 2022 on the list as Motorola has upped the specs on its foldable which should make it much improved this year.











Who is your choice to win the Home Run Derby? And if you win, what new phones would you buy? Let us know by dropping your answer in the comment section. The 2022 HomeRun Derby will take place on Monday, July 18th starting at 8 PM. You can watch it live on ESPN. The Home Run Derby is taking place this year at L.A.'s Dodger Stadium.

