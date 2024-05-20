Get up to $750 enhanced trade-in credit on the Galaxy S24 Ultra.
Strava unveils a series of new features, including dark mode and AI, at annual Camp Strava event

Strava, the popular social fitness tracking platform, recently held its annual Camp Strava event where it unveiled a host of new features set to be rolled out later this year. With Michael Martin at the helm as the new CEO, Strava seems to be focusing on enhancing user experience, safety, and data integrity. This information was initially revealed by Strava and disseminated on various tech news platforms.

One of the most anticipated additions is a 'Dark Mode' for the mobile app, a feature that has become standard across many applications. Strava users, both free and paid, will soon be able to choose between always-on dark mode or have it match their phone's settings. This is expected to be available by the end of summer.


In a move to cater to families and friend groups, Strava also announced an upcoming family plan. Although the pricing details are yet to be revealed, the plan will allow up to four individuals to share a single paid membership. More information can be found on Strava's website, though the exact cost remains under wraps.

Safety and route discovery are also getting a boost with the introduction of night heat maps. These maps will filter activities recorded between sunset and sunrise, helping users discover well-trafficked routes for safer nighttime workouts. Additionally, a new quick edit feature will simplify the process of making common changes to recorded activities, such as changing activity names, start times, and location sharing settings.

Strava is also venturing into the realm of artificial intelligence (AI) with its new 'Athlete Intelligence' feature. Leveraging large language models, this feature will analyze user data to provide insights into training, performance metrics, and suggestions for improvement. It will even take into account upcoming events and current injuries, making it a personalized virtual coach.

AI will also play a role in maintaining the integrity of Strava's leaderboards. The platform plans to introduce AI-enabled leaderboard integrity to better detect and flag irregular, improbable, or impossible activities. For instance, an e-bike ride mistakenly labeled as a regular bike ride could be identified and corrected. While these features are yet to be implemented, they represent an exciting addition for Strava and its users.
Johanna Romero
Johanna Romero

Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices.

