Store lists size variants for Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic
A Korean tech store released a promotional image for the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Watch 6 Classic – two timepieces that are on the menu for the July 26 Unpacked event.
This image made it to Twitter via Dohyun Kim. Unlike other teasers we’ve seen so far, it doesn’t feature a device. It just reads Galaxy Watch 6. The small print is more valuable – there’s ‘official’ size information. The smartwatches will come in two variants: Wi-Fi only and Wi-Fi + Cellular (LTE). Regardless of what connectivity you go for, there’s two submodels and four sizes to choose from:
A fan-favorite is said to make a return in the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic: the rotating bezel. Apart from just looking cool, the bezel serves a useful purpose. It allows users to cycle through the menus faster and gives way for a better, more intuitive interaction.
On the chipset front, it’s expected the Galaxy Watch 6 line to gain 10% speed improvement with the help of the Exynos W980, which is to replace the Exynos W920 (found in line 4 and 5 of the Galaxy Watch universe).
Tottenham star Son Heung-min was spotted at a Korean airport in mid-July, wearing a Galaxy Watch 6 on his wrist, the media in Asia reported. In their opinion, it was none other than the Classic version of the watch, featuring the rotating bezel. Next time you want to get your hands on an unreleased device from Samsung, remember: it helps if you’re a soccer superstar.
- Galaxy Watch 6 – 40mm
- Galaxy Watch 6 – 44mm
- Galaxy Watch 6 Classic – 43mm
- Galaxy Watch 6 Classic – 47mm
What’s new, what’s old?
Some reports point at 2GB RAM and 16GB internal storage for the Galaxy Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic. The smaller of the four new devices – the 40mm Galaxy Watch 6 and the 43mm Galaxy Watch 6 Classic – are said to feature a 300mAh battery. Their bigger counterparts (the 44mm Galaxy Watch 6 and the 47mm Galaxy Watch 6 Classic) most probably will house a 425mAh battery.
Tottenham for the win
