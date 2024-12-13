Netflix is making the Squid Game: Unleashed mobile title free for everyone
In a surprising turn of events, Netflix announced that Squid Game fans will no longer need a subscription to its streaming service in order to play the official mobile game coming to iOS and Android on December 17.
Typically, Netflix mobile games are only available to those who are subscribed to the service. Just like Apple Arcade titles, all the games released by Netflix are free and don’t feature ads or in-app purchases.
The most recent high-profile mobile game released by Netflix is Monument Valley 3, the third installment in the beloved franchise which promises to accommodate both newcomers and veterans of the series.
The upcoming Squid Game: Unleashed is a multiplayer battle royale title in the same vein as Fortnite, but with a very different set of rules and gameplay mechanics.
It can be played with friends online and requires players to outlast other contestants in twisted tournaments. Squid Game: Unleashed will subject players to deadly challenges pulled directly from the series and more new games inspired by classic childhood activities, with each round being a dark trip down memory lane.
In related news, Netflix revealed yesterday a brand-new game at The Game Awards, Steel Paws. A new IP developed by Yu Suzuki, a famous Japanese game developer best known for working on iconic franchises like Shenmue, Virtua Fighter, and Out Run.
Typically, Netflix mobile games are only available to those who are subscribed to the service. Just like Apple Arcade titles, all the games released by Netflix are free and don’t feature ads or in-app purchases.
In fact, many of the titles offered by Netflix Games are based on the company’s hit series and films, including Emily in Paris, Too Hot to Handle, and Virgin River, while others are well established franchises like GTA: San Andreas – The Definitive Edition and Hades.
The most recent high-profile mobile game released by Netflix is Monument Valley 3, the third installment in the beloved franchise which promises to accommodate both newcomers and veterans of the series.
The upcoming Squid Game: Unleashed is a multiplayer battle royale title in the same vein as Fortnite, but with a very different set of rules and gameplay mechanics.
In related news, Netflix revealed yesterday a brand-new game at The Game Awards, Steel Paws. A new IP developed by Yu Suzuki, a famous Japanese game developer best known for working on iconic franchises like Shenmue, Virtua Fighter, and Out Run.
Steel Paws is expected to come to mobile sometime in 2025. The game will be exclusively available on Netflix, so it will most likely require membership.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: