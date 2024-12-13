Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

Netflix is making the Squid Game: Unleashed mobile title free for everyone

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Games
Squid Game: Unleased at The Game Awards
In a surprising turn of events, Netflix announced that Squid Game fans will no longer need a subscription to its streaming service in order to play the official mobile game coming to iOS and Android on December 17.

Typically, Netflix mobile games are only available to those who are subscribed to the service. Just like Apple Arcade titles, all the games released by Netflix are free and don’t feature ads or in-app purchases.

In fact, many of the titles offered by Netflix Games are based on the company’s hit series and films, including Emily in Paris, Too Hot to Handle, and Virgin River, while others are well established franchises like GTA: San Andreas – The Definitive Edition and Hades.

The most recent high-profile mobile game released by Netflix is Monument Valley 3, the third installment in the beloved franchise which promises to accommodate both newcomers and veterans of the series.

Video Thumbnail


The upcoming Squid Game: Unleashed is a multiplayer battle royale title in the same vein as Fortnite, but with a very different set of rules and gameplay mechanics.

It can be played with friends online and requires players to outlast other contestants in twisted tournaments. Squid Game: Unleashed will subject players to deadly challenges pulled directly from the series and more new games inspired by classic childhood activities, with each round being a dark trip down memory lane.

Video Thumbnail


In related news, Netflix revealed yesterday a brand-new game at The Game Awards, Steel Paws. A new IP developed by Yu Suzuki, a famous Japanese game developer best known for working on iconic franchises like Shenmue, Virtua Fighter, and Out Run.

Steel Paws is expected to come to mobile sometime in 2025. The game will be exclusively available on Netflix, so it will most likely require membership.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Senior News Writer
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Verizon users with Samsung phones should brace for another shock
Verizon users with Samsung phones should brace for another shock
T-Mobile gift goes up in smoke, teaching everyone an important lesson
T-Mobile gift goes up in smoke, teaching everyone an important lesson
T-Mobile shares crash following comments made by CEO Mike Sievert
T-Mobile shares crash following comments made by CEO Mike Sievert
T-Mobile finally confirms rumors about T Life app
T-Mobile finally confirms rumors about T Life app
Leak reveals T-Mobile will accept trades in any condition for super iPhone 16, Galaxy S24 deal
Leak reveals T-Mobile will accept trades in any condition for super iPhone 16, Galaxy S24 deal
Third-party USB-C cables can wipe out your financial accounts before you know there's a problem
Third-party USB-C cables can wipe out your financial accounts before you know there's a problem

Latest News

Save up to $850 on the Galaxy Z Flip 6 with this flipping good Samsung offer
Save up to $850 on the Galaxy Z Flip 6 with this flipping good Samsung offer
The speedy Pixel 7a is flying off the shelves like Santa's sleigh on Christmas Eve with this discount
The speedy Pixel 7a is flying off the shelves like Santa's sleigh on Christmas Eve with this discount
You'll be able to use TikTok on January 20 even if it gets banned on January 19: here's how
You'll be able to use TikTok on January 20 even if it gets banned on January 19: here's how
Amazon slashes the price of the compact Galaxy S24, making it even more irresistible
Amazon slashes the price of the compact Galaxy S24, making it even more irresistible
Using a Galaxy S25 will be like using a more practical version of iPhone 16 - and I love it
Using a Galaxy S25 will be like using a more practical version of iPhone 16 - and I love it
This could be your last chance to get a satin black Apple Watch Ultra 2 at a special Christmas price
This could be your last chance to get a satin black Apple Watch Ultra 2 at a special Christmas price
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless